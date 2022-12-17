Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns

David Njoku is healthy and back at his very best.

Last week in his first game with Deshaun Watson under centre, the tight end saw 12 targets, going for seven catches, 59 yards and one touchdown.

The chemistry is clear to see, Njoku was the second most targeted Cleveland Brown with a 21% target share.

No matter your opinion on Watson, the quarterback is only going to improve as he shakes off his rust.

He now faces a Ravens team who concede the seventh most passing yards per game in the entire NFL – and when these two teams met earlier this season, Njoku caught all of his seven targets, racking up 71 yards.

A fully healthy Njoku is a force to be reckoned with – expect him to be heavily involved in the Browns offence.