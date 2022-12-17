Matt Temple-Marsh's profitable Cheat Sheet column returns for Week 15, with selections across games on Saturday and Sunday.
4pts David Njoku over 39.5 receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365)
2pts David Njoku 5+ receptions & 50+ receiving yards at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
2pts Miles Sanders over 68.5 rushing yards & 1+ anytime touchdown at 2/1 (bet365)
David Njoku is healthy and back at his very best.
Last week in his first game with Deshaun Watson under centre, the tight end saw 12 targets, going for seven catches, 59 yards and one touchdown.
The chemistry is clear to see, Njoku was the second most targeted Cleveland Brown with a 21% target share.
No matter your opinion on Watson, the quarterback is only going to improve as he shakes off his rust.
He now faces a Ravens team who concede the seventh most passing yards per game in the entire NFL – and when these two teams met earlier this season, Njoku caught all of his seven targets, racking up 71 yards.
A fully healthy Njoku is a force to be reckoned with – expect him to be heavily involved in the Browns offence.
Miles Sanders is having the best season of his career – clearing the 1,000-yard rushing line for the first time ever.
Last week against the Giants, the RB went off for 144 yards & two touchdowns, he now has ten touchdowns in his last ten games – with five of them coming in his last three.
The Eagles have a tendency to rest & rotate their players – they’re that good that they can decide to win via the ground or the air. But in a soft match-up to a porous team, the Eagles would be wise to lean into the prize RB.
The porous match-up? The Chicago Bears.
They’re conceding 146 rushing yards per game, ranking as the sixth worst rushing defence in the league.
The Bears are coming off a bad defeat against the Packers, allowing 175 rushing yards even with Aaron Jones not in the line-up. Chicago has conceded 16 touchdowns to running backs, the third most in the league.
I expect this trend to continue, with Sanders at the heart of it all.
Odds correct as of 1000 GMT (17/12/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.