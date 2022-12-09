Matt Temple-Marsh is +14.13pts profit this season, and he has three selections to back for the Week 14 action.
5pts Amon-Ra St. Brown over 82.5 receiving yards at 9/10 (bet365)
2pts Amon-Ra St. Brown over 125 receiving yards at 9/2 (bet365)
1pt Dallas Cowboys defence/special teams anytime touchdown at 9/2 (Sky Bet)
Amon-Ra St. Brown is back at his very best.
Over the last six weeks, the WR has seen 60 targets – nearly double his nearest teammate. This is his offence. The Lions offence is starting to click (they’re genuinely favoured against the 10-2 Vikings in this game!?), and St. Brown’s last two games have been electric.
A total of 20 catches, 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This is the most yards he’s ever had in a two-game span, and I’m backing him to post a new career high in receiving yards come Sunday – thanks to the Minnesota Vikings.
No team in the NFL has allowed more yards to wide receivers than the Vikings – 2,436 through 12 games.
The Vikings secondary are fresh off a brutal game against the Jets – Garrett Wilson posted 162 receiving yards (a career high) from just eight catches.
This defence has conceded 125+ yard games to: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs & Garrett Wilson – expect the sun god to join this list.
This Dallas Cowboys defence is near unstoppable right now. Last week was another dominant display against the Colts – with five takeaways, three sacks and one defensive touchdown.
The Cowboys lead the league in sacks (48, six more than any other team) and are second in takeaways with 21.
They now face the Texans – and to no surprise, it’s been dismal for Houston. Last week against the Browns, Cleveland scored two defensive touchdowns alongside a punt return too.
A switch back to Davis Mills may sound promising, but the second-year quarterback has thrown seven interceptions in his last five games, while taking 16 sacks in that span.
More interceptions & sacks mean more opportunities for pick-sixes and forced fumbles/scoop-and-scores. Expect another bruising performance from the Cowboys – this could get messy.
Odds correct as of 1820 GMT (09/12/22)
