Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown is back at his very best.

Over the last six weeks, the WR has seen 60 targets – nearly double his nearest teammate. This is his offence. The Lions offence is starting to click (they’re genuinely favoured against the 10-2 Vikings in this game!?), and St. Brown’s last two games have been electric.

A total of 20 catches, 236 receiving yards and three touchdowns. This is the most yards he’s ever had in a two-game span, and I’m backing him to post a new career high in receiving yards come Sunday – thanks to the Minnesota Vikings.

No team in the NFL has allowed more yards to wide receivers than the Vikings – 2,436 through 12 games.

The Vikings secondary are fresh off a brutal game against the Jets – Garrett Wilson posted 162 receiving yards (a career high) from just eight catches.

This defence has conceded 125+ yard games to: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, DeAndre Hopkins, Stefon Diggs & Garrett Wilson – expect the sun god to join this list.