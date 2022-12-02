Matt Temple-Marsh's profitable Cheat Sheet column returns with four selections to back for the Week 13 action.

NFL betting tips: Week 13 3pts Ja’Marr Chase & Travis Kelce both to score 1+ touchdowns at 11/4 (Sky Bet) 2pts Garrett Wilson over 75 receiving yards at 7/4 (bet365) 2pts Justin Fields anytime touchdown at 6/4 (bet365) 1pt Garrett Wilson over 100 receiving yards & 1+ touchdown at 17/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

New York Jets @ Minnesota Vikings When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bets: Garrett Wilson over 75 receiving yards

Best bets: Garrett Wilson over 100 receiving yards & 1+ touchdown Garrett Wilson looks like a brand-new player without Zach Wilson at quarterback. His only touchdowns on the year have come from games away from Zach, and his targets, catches & receiving yards per game are all up. Last week he saw a huge 29% target share, with eight targets - no other player on the team saw more than three. He’s already the most talented player in the WR room and clearly Mike White’s favourite target. He now faces the Minnesota Vikings – no team in the NFL has conceded more yards to WRs than the Vikings, 2,173 through 11 games, on top of nine TDs to the position. Over the past three games the Vikings are allowing an average of 32 points per game, there’s no reason to see this slowing down. The Jets are banged up at running back, so we can expect even more volume through the air on Sunday. Wilson could be in line for a monster game.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears When: Sunday 18:00 GMT

Sunday 18:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone

Sky Sports Mix – NFL RedZone Best bets: Justin Fields anytime touchdown Justin Fields was a full participant in Chicago’s Thursday’s practice which bodes well for his status on Sunday as he hopes to return from injury. If he plays, then I’m backing Fields to find the end zone once more. Fields has six touchdowns in his last five games alongside a ridiculous number of rushing yards for a quarterback – he’s arguably the best rushing QB in the NFL. I love his chances this week as Chicago is facing the Green Bay Packers – who were decimated by the Eagles. The Eagles posted a whopping 363 total rushing yards, with Jalen Hurts racking up 157 yards and Miles Sanders having 143 yards. The Packers’ rushing defence is a shadow of its’ former self, ranking as the second worst in the league, conceding an average of 154.8 yards/game. Plus, when these sides met in Week Two, Fields scored his first TD of the year. This game will be closer than most expect – if Fields plays then I wouldn’t even be shocked by a Chicago win. Expect the young quarterback to find the endzone for a sixth game straight.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cincinnati Bengals When: Sunday 21:15 GMT

Sunday 21:15 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bet: Ja’Marr Chase & Travis Kelce both to score 1+ touchdowns We’ve got game of the year potential this weekend, and the stars are going to shine. Ja’Marr Chase was rumoured to be back last week, but the Bengals will have kept him back with this game in mind – and we can expect a big performance. In Chase’s last two games he’s scored four touchdowns whilst racking up 262 yards, and if you look back at his performances against the Chiefs last year it’s more of the same – 320 yard & four touchdowns in two games. We can expect more of the same on Sunday – no team in the NFL has conceded more TDs to WRs than the Chiefs; 15 through eleven games. On the opposite side, Travis Kelce is having a career year. Through just eleven games, he has twelve touchdowns, more than he’s managed through any other season – and he has five in his last three games. In the Chiefs v Bengal’s two clashes last year, the TE scored a touchdown in both. Back these super stars to produce again this weekend.