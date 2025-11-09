NFL betting tips: Week 10 best bets including Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Buffalo’s divisional clash with Miami this weekend looks a mismatch on recent form and even more lop-sided in the history books.

The Bills have averaged over 30 points per game in their last 15 outings against the Dolphins and – remarkably – they’ve won on 14 of those occasions.

Earlier this season, Buffalo ran out ten-point winners and it’s tough to not expect a similar outcome at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

Miami have won just one of their last five and recently, their losses have quickly become blowouts. In the last three weeks alone, they’ve been beaten by 25 and 22 points by the Browns and Ravens respectively.

They’re a team that already look resigned to thinking about 2027, while the Bills have clear championship intentions.

After a stumble at the start of October, Buffalo have gathered themselves and will have taken tremendous confidence from their victory over the Chiefs last weekend.

A Bills cover this week – while it remains single-figures – looks more than solid and, to boost the value, I like the idea of combining the spread with a Josh Allen touchdown.

One of the NFL’s truly elite quarterbacks, Allen has seven rushing touchdowns on the year and – crucially - he’s bagged two in each of his last two games.

He’s an undeniable threat each and every time the Bills are in scoring territory and success is even more likely against the Dolphins – a team that has given up four rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks specifically this season.

Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders

Amon-Ra – the owner of the best name in football – has cleared 78 yards four times this season and in each of the last two weeks, so he’s well positioned for another big game against a Washington team that has really struggled of late.

As the season’s gone on, St. Brown has been targeted more and more and against the Vikings last time out, he saw a season-high 13 balls thrown his way.

The signs are good and the match-up the Lions face this week is perfect for their star wideout.

The Commanders rank dead last in the NFL in terms of yards allowed to slot receivers, which happens to be the position where St. Brown does most of his best work.

No need to overthink this one.

The recent underlying numbers point to the over. The match-up points to the over. Let’s take the over.

Posted at 0955 GMT on 09/11/25