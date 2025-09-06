NFL betting tips: Week 1 best bets including Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Week 1 of the NFL season has arrived and, I’ll level with you, it’s tough.

It’s been nine months since we’ve seen most of these teams in competitive action and, as always, there have been changes aplenty up and down the league.

However, there is always value if you look hard enough and the first Sunday slate of the season does throw up some intriguing match-ups and opportunities.

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Sunday 2105 BST

8.5 points is quite a big number for a week one game, but I think it’s justified in this case and very few would be surprised if Denver recorded an early-season blowout at Mile High.

The Broncos are one of the buzz teams in the league right now, and for good reason.

Quarterback Bo Nix surpassed all expectations in his rookie season, completing two-thirds of his passes, chalking up 29 passing touchdowns and guiding his team to a very healthy 10-7 record. He’s expected to go up another level in 2025 and if he can remain on that trajectory, the Broncos are almost certain to have a say when the big picture becomes clear in January.

The major reason for the Denver buzz, of course, is their ferocious defence.

Possibly the very best in the league heading into the new season, the Broncos are stacked on that side of the ball and they’re a frightening opposition for anyone heading to Colorado.

A rookie quarterback having to play his very first professional game, on the road, against Denver seems almost a little unfair, but that’s the scenario facing 23-year-old Cam Ward on Sunday.

The #1 overall draft pick may well turn out to be one of the top players in this league, but that will take time and, first, he’ll have to endure some tough lessons.

Twenty quarterbacks – drafted first overall – have played an NFL season opener as a rookie and, to date, only four have been victorious on debut. That stat only adds to the literal mountain Ward and the Titans will have to climb on Sunday.

This feels like a mismatch on both sides of the ball and with that in mind, I’ll take the Broncos to jump-start what could be a very successful season for the franchise.