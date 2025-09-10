NFL betting tips: Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers preview, predictions and best bets

Our NFL duo enjoyed a strong start to the new season last week, and Matt Temple-Marsh returns with his best bets for Thursday's action.

NFL betting tips: Commanders @ Packers

2pts Green Bay Packers -3.5 at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
1pt Jayden Daniels 50+ rushing yards at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
1pt Deebo Samuel anytime touchdown at 2/1 (Sky Bet)

Washington Commanders @ Green Bay Packers Kick-off time: Friday, 01:20 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Packers -3.5 at 10/11

Total: Over 48 at 5/6 Week 2 of the 2025 season kicks off with two NFC contenders facing off as the Washington Commanders travel to Green Bay. Both teams enter the game with a 1-0 record after impressive wins in Week 1. The Packers started their 2025 campaign with a dominant 27-13 home win over the Detroit Lions. Green Bay's defence, bolstered by the offseason trade for star pass rusher Micah Parsons, was stifling, holding Detroit's once fabled high-powered offense to just 13 points and limiting their running backs to just 2.7 yards per touch. Offensively, Jordan Love had an efficient day, throwing for two touchdowns and managing the game effectively. The Commanders also had a strong start, securing a 21-6 home victory against the New York Giants. The Washington defence was the story of the day, holding the Giants' offense out of the end zone completely and making life difficult for quarterback Russell Wilson – but this might be more of a story on the quarterback than their defence.

On offense, rookie running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt burst onto the scene with 82 rushing yards and a touchdown, while offseason acquisition Deebo Samuel had an immediate impact with a receiving touchdown and 96 total yards. Second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels proved his rushing ability, adding 68 yards on the ground to his 233 passing yards. What are the best bets? The Packers come into this game with significant momentum and the clear advantage of home-field. Lambeau Field is a tough place to play, and Jordan Love has been dominant there, leading the Packers to a win in his last four home games, all by double-digit margins. The Micah Parsons addition does so much to the defence – not only by the physical talent – but from the matchup nightmare. He makes game planning a real conundrum, and changes everything the opposition wants to scheme up. Plus, the Commanders’ offensive line looked shaky at best against the Giants – conceding three sacks in Week 1. And for what it’s worth, Jordan Love has shown his ability to succeed coming off a short week – as he’s thrown for just shy of 1,000 yards, seven touchdowns and just two interceptions in his four TNF career games. The Packers could be about to rubber stamp that they are the real deal.

Jayden Daniels showed why he was so dangerous last season, rushing for 68 yards in Week 1. His total for this game is set at 43.5 which feels low – due to the Packers’ defensive line. With Micah Parsons, Rashan Gary & Lukas Van Ness coming off the edge, Daniels will be forced to use his legs to escape the pocket and make plays. Last season he finished as the quarterback with the most scrambles and scramble yards per game in the NFL. His ability to scramble and extend plays should allow him to surpass his rushing total and then some – he’ll need to put the game on his back if they are to have any success. Dare I say that Deebo Samuel looked like his old self? The does-it-all gadget player saw a team high 10 targets (compared to Terry McLaurin’s 4), alongside one rushing attempt, that resulted in seven catches for 96 total yards and a score. Scary Terry helps to draw coverage away from Deebo, and we know that the WR has huge YAC ability. He’s currently priced as the joint fourth most likely Commander to score a touchdown – but with these metrics that price is generous. Take advantage of this while we can. Posted at 1100 BST on 10/09/25