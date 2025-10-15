NFL betting tips: Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals preview, predictions and best bets

Matt Temple-Marsh previews the big NFL clash between Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night, with three bets making his staking plan.

NFL betting tips: Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals 1pt Cincinnati Bengals to win at 2/1 (bet365) 1pt DK Metcalf and Ja’Marr Chase both to score touchdowns at 4/1 (bet365) 1pt Darnell Washington over 18.5+ receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cincinnati Bengals Kick-off time: Friday, 01:20 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Bengals +5.5 at 10/11

Total: Over 40.5 at 5/6

This AFC North clash brings together two long-time rivals who have endured polar opposite starts to their seasons. The Steelers boast an impressive record, riding a four-game winning streak built on Aaron Rodgers’ composure and a defence that is discovering its bite. The Bengals, meanwhile, are searching for answers after a stuttering start to the Joe Flacco era. They sit at 2-4, riddled with inconsistency and key injuries, and badly need to find offensive rhythm before their season slips away – however they did at least get things slightly in motion with Flacco at the helm last week. A big loss sadly is star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who is set to miss time with a back injury. It’s a short week, a hostile divisional setting, and plenty on the line for both – perfect ingredients for a bruising Thursday night battle in Cincinnati. Wide receivers to explode These are two of the best matchups wide receivers could hope for right now. The Bengals are allowing the second most pass yards in the NFL per game, with the Steelers coming in at sixth. Specifically to WRs on a per game basis both teams rank in the top five for yards allowed per game to the position – so I’m looking at DK Metcalf and Ja’Marr Chase. New Steelers wideout Metcalf has four touchdowns in his last four games, alongside big performances in his last two – with 126 yard and 95-yard games.

With Flacco in at QB the Bengals offence saw an uptick in their passing game. Chase saw a team high 12 targets (35% team target share), hauling in 10 receptions for 94 yards and one touchdown. In his last two games against the Steelers, he’s posted games of six catches, 86 yards and a touchdown, and 10 catches, 96 yards and a touchdown. Not much is working for both offences outside of their star players – look for them both to shine on a short week. Darnell Washington rising The giant 6’7” tight end Darnell Washington is emerging as TE1 in Pittsburgh – in his last two games he’s seen snap shares of 91% and 80%, both leading the team. With the uptick in snaps he’s starting to see targets. In Ireland he hauled in three passes for 20 yards, and then last time out he saw five targets, catching three for 62 yards. There’s a clear trend here, for a player who is definitely undervalued. He gets to face the Bengals, who rank as a top three matchup in the NFL to the position. Thursday Night weirdness Short weeks in the NFL are tougher than most realise – and we’re seeing some crazy results this season. The Dallas Cowboys covered against the Eagles, the Miami Dolphins covered versus Josh Allen, the Arizona Cardinals covered late against the Seahawks, the 49ers won as huge underdogs against the Rams and best of all the New York Giants won as even bigger underdogs against Philadelphia. The stats may point towards the Steelers, facing a Bengals offence that’s struggling, without Trey Hendrickson, facing a lost season. But Flacco pumped some life into Cincinnati and there isn’t much tape on him in this system for defences to pick apart. The Steelers are 4-1 but three of their wins are against the Jets (we’ve seen their true colours now), the Carson Wentz-led Vikings and the struggling Browns. Plus, their win against the Patriots was large in part because of New England’s huge four fumbles. For what it’s worth, Mike Tomlin is 2-9 on TNF road games. Don’t be surprised to see the Bengals go out and bag another win. Posted at 1115 BST on 15/10/25