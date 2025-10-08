NFL betting tips: Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants preview, predictions and best bets

Philadelphia were frustrated in a 21–17 loss to Denver last week, where their offense stalled late and protection issues reappeared. Still, Jalen Hurts has been turnover-free through five games, and the Eagles continue to win at the line of scrimmage – even if it’s not as dominant as last season. The big question mark is Saquon Barkley, who is managing a sore knee on a short week, but he’s expected to go against his former team.

This divisional clash brings together two teams heading in completely opposite directions. The Eagles sit at 4–1, still very much part of the NFC’s top tier despite their loss last time out, while the Giants limp into Thursday night at 1–4, already looking at another lost season.

As for the Giants, it’s been another year of growing pains. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown flashes, but he’s been erratic under pressure, and the loss of star receiver Malik Nabers (torn ACL) leaves New York painfully short of playmakers. They managed just 14 points in last week’s loss to New Orleans and are averaging a meagre 17.4 points per game on the year. Plus, their much-hyped defensive line is failing to deliver in the early season.

Back the under

This is a match-up of two struggling offences. For all their firepower and household names on offence, the Eagles rank third bottom for offensive yards this season. Hurts cannot get the passing game going, and the banged up offensive line isn’t providing any help to their rushing attack.

The Giants made the switch to put in rookie QB Dart – and whilst he rallied them to an impressive win against the Chargers, Dart has averaged 156 passing yards a game, alongside taking a plethora of sacks (Giants rank third in the NFL for sacks conceded) and giving up some grizzly turnovers.

Both teams are dealing with offensive limitations – Philly’s line is banged up, Barkley isn’t 100%, and the Giants’ skill talent is depleted. This projects as a slower, grittier affair. The Eagles will control the game, and the Giants will struggle to move the ball outside garbage time. When these sides met last year, we saw a couple of low scoring affairs where the Eagles won 20-13 & 28-3.

Theo Johnson breakout

Since Jaxson Dart has entered the line-up, the Giants’ second year tight end has been a sensation. He leads the team in targets since Dart became QB1, and he posted a stellar two touchdown performance last time out. In fact, he’s seen eight total red zone targets this season – which ranks as the fourth most in the entire NFL, he’s a huge threat for a touchdown.

Plus, he faces the Eagles, who are fresh off conceding four catches (second on the team for Denver) to tight end Evan Engram, who turned that into 33 yards and a touchdown. The loss of Malik Nabers is huge for NY, but Johnson is taking advantage of his uptick in targets.

Posted at 1035 BST on 08/10/25