NFL betting tips: Outright preview, predictions and best bets ahead of the 2025/2026 season

Who will win Super Bowl LX?

Thanks to Philadelphia breaking Kansas City’s hearts (along with their hopes of an historic three-peat) back in February, the Super Bowl LX market is as open as it’s been in some time.

A back-to-back-to-back Chiefs outfit would have been very difficult to bet against as we head into the 2025 season, but their dismantling at the hands of the Eagles brought a genuine end to the air of inevitability that had developed around Andy Reid’s side.

As we approach the season opener, KC are as big as 7/1 to hoist the Lombardi Trophy and, interestingly enough, it’s the Baltimore Ravens who have claimed favouritism, rather than the holders, Philadelphia.

However, my pick this season goes to the fourth-ranked team on the outright list. A team that has never won the big one but has a long history of knocking furiously on the door.

In the 2025/26 season, I believe the door finally swings open.

If you’ve been watching the NFL over the last handful of years, you’ll understand what I mean when I say the Buffalo Bills are due.

For 24 long years, Buffalo waited in the wings – if you’ll pardon the pun - without a divisional title, as the Patriots stamped their authority on the AFC and the league generally.

But in 2020, the landscape of the AFC East shifted. Things finally clicked into place for the Bills, and they haven’t looked back since. Five-straight divisional titles.

Great coaching has certainly been a major factor. Sean McDermott boasts an exceptional record as Head Coach and - before his move to New Jersey - Brian Daboll collected Assistant Coach of the Year honours.

But, without a shadow of a doubt, the one true aspect that turned Buffalo from also-rans to contenders is the man under centre.

The reigning MVP of the league, Josh Allen.

The quarterback’s 2024 campaign was nothing short of remarkable. In 17 regular season games, Allen threw 28 touchdowns, maintained a career-high QB rating of 77.3 and ran in for no fewer than twelve further touchdowns.

All the while, he threw just six interceptions, down from 18 a year prior.

Allen was already one of the premier QBs in the league, but the 2024 season evidenced that he’s still improving. With seven years of pro experience now behind him, he is a fully-fledged, two-way threat - dangerous from anywhere on the field - with the wisdom and know-how to keep the ball in the possession of the Bills.

Josh Allen is reason number #1 why the Bills are my pick this season.

Reason number #2 is based on something even more tangible than the high levels of likely production from the reigning MVP.

The schedule has been kind to Buffalo. Of the four most-likely teams at the top of the Super Bowl market, the Bills have the easiest run to the postseason by some margin.

Based on 2024 records, the reigning champion Eagles face the 3rd-toughest schedule in the NFL this season. The Ravens and the Chiefs - the main AFC rivals to the Bills - face the 10th and 12th-most bruising schedules.

Buffalo, however, will take on the 28th-toughest challenge of 2025. Otherwise known as the fifth-easiest.

Although there have been some signs of improvement - at times - the AFC East division remains a cake-walk for the Bills and although Buffalo do take on each of their aforementioned Super Bowl rivals during the 18 weeks of the regular season, their battles outside of those grudge matches are few and far between.

So much so, at the time of writing, that the Bills are currently favoured by the American sportsbooks in every single one of their regular season match-ups. This has happened to Buffalo once before - in 2022 - and they went on to claim a 13-3 record.

This gives Buffalo the best chance of any in the NFL to collect #1 seeding and the opportunity to retain home advantage through the Playoffs.

Of course, this isn’t a silver bullet for Super Bowl glory and the spectre of the Chiefs and their recent playoff record against Buffalo has to be overcome, but the timing feels right for the Bills.

Should Kansas City - or anyone else for that matter - take on Josh Allen and co. in the AFC Championship game this season, there is a high likelihood it’ll be the final NFL game ever hosted at Buffalo’s iconic Orchard Park stadium.

Does that help to make this something of a ‘vibes’ pick? Yes. Yes it does.

But in early September, before a ball has been kicked or thrown in anger, with a handful of teams in the equation as closely matched as these, I’m happy for a storyline to tip the scales in favour of an undeniably great team. Particularly a great team, with a superstar quarterback, facing a simpler route to the postseason than their rivals.

Besides, the National Football League has a long history of storybook endings and this feels like a fresh chapter just waiting to be written.