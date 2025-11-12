NFL betting tips: New York Jets v New England Patriots preview, predictions and best bets

Week eleven of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the New York Jets travelling to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots – a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Jets are remarkably on a two-game winning streak – but this is a lost season. Justin Fields continues to post more than questionable box scores, and their defence is struggling – and even more so now thanks to the trades of Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner.

The Patriots are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting an MVP candidate in Drake Maye paired with a stingy defence. A soft schedule has helped, but beating the Buccaneers last time out adds to their credibility as a Super Bowl contender.

Treyveon Henderson

Given his draft stock, it took much longer for the Henderson eruption than some may have hoped for. With a slew of injuries to the RB room, Henderson finally saw the lion’s share of work. He saw 83% of snaps against Tampa – producing a huge 150 yards and two touchdown performance.

His teammates (primarily Diggs) had been getting on at him for not finishing, but we saw the breakaway speed and power in full force. RBs Rhamondre Stevenson and Terrell Jennings did manage to log a limited practice to being the week – but this is a quick turnaround, and I don’t expect either back to be near 100%.

This is a chance for Henderson to stake his claim truly as RB1 – and he has an amazing opportunity against the Jets rush defence, who allow the eighth most rushing yards per game.