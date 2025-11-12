NFL betting tips: New York Jets @ New England Patriots preview, predictions and best bets

New York Jets @ New England Patriots

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Patriots -12.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 43.5 @ 5/6

Week eleven of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the New York Jets travelling to Foxborough to face the Patriots – a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The Jets are remarkably on a two-game winning streak – but this is a lost season. Justin Fields continues to post more than questionable box scores, and their defence is struggling – and even more so now thanks to the trades of Quinnen Williams & Sauce Gardner. The Patriots are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting an MVP candidate in Drake Maye paired with a stingy defence. A soft schedule has helped, but beating the Buccaneers last time out adds to their credibility as a Super Bowl contender.

Treyveon Henderson

Given his draft stock, it took much longer for the Henderson eruption than some may have hoped for. With a slew of injuries to the RB room, Henderson finally saw the lion’s share of work. He saw 83% of snaps against Tampa – producing a huge 150 yards & two touchdown performance. His teammates (primarily Diggs) had been getting on at him for not finishing, but we saw the breakaway speed and power in full force. RBs Rhamondre Stevenson & Terrell Jennings did manage to log a limited practice to being the week – but this is a quick turnaround, and I don’t expect either back to be near 100%. This is a chance for Henderson to stake his claim truly as RB1 – and he has an amazing opportunity against the Jets rush defence, who allow the eighth most rushing yards per game.

Drake Maye

The second year QB is flourishing and has truly asserted his name into the MVP conversation. He ranks third in the NFL for passing yards, and fourth for passing touchdowns – with the Patriots sitting atop the AFC East with an 8-2 record. His lines for this game sit at 241.5 passing yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns. He’s cleared the passing yards in 4 out of his last 5, and thrown at least 2 touchdowns in 5 consecutive games. He faces the Jets defence who are depleted of talent thanks to their trades – and this is a primetime game, a chance to strengthen his MVP claim to a national audience. Expect big things from Maye.

The Patriots

I’m normally opposed to backing big handicaps – and this one keeps on growing, but this is arguably one of the biggest mismatches we’ll see all season long. The Jets are confirmed to be without Garrett Wilson on offence, and it really cannot be overstated just how bad their passing offence is with Justin Fields as their signal caller - I expect this to be his last game as their starter, and to perhaps even get benched during (take the under on Fields). The one bright spark on offence for the Jets is RB Breece Hall, but he gets to face the Patriots rush defence – ranking as the very best in the league. The disparity in talent between these sides is huge, and recent history swings to the Pats too – they’re 39-13 vs the Jets since 2000. New England are 7-3 against the spread this season, and Thursday reckons to be a bloodbath.

Posted at 1130 GMT on 12/11/25

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.