NFL betting tips: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos preview, predictions and best bets

Matt Temple-Marsh returns to preview Thursday night's NFL clash between Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

NFL betting tips: Las Vegas Raiders vs Denver Broncos 3pts Brock Bowers 64.5+ receiving yards at 10/11 (bet365) 2pts RJ Harvey 36.5+ scrimmage yards at 10/11 (bet365) 1pt Brock Bowers 7+ receptions & 90+ receiving yards at 18/5 (bet365) 1pt Brock Bowers & RJ Harvey to both score a touchdown at 27/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Broncos -9.0 at 10/11

Total: Over 42.5 at 5/6 Week ten of the 2025 NFL season kicks off with the Las Vegas Raiders travelling to Denver to face the Broncos – a battle of two teams at opposite ends of the spectrum. The Broncos head into this matchup riding the momentum of a 7-2 record, having shaken off an early 1-2 start and now boasting a six-game winning streak. Their defence has been the backbone of their surge, and their offence is clicking enough to maintain the roll. Meanwhile the Raiders sit at 2-6, clearly struggling in the AFC West with issues on both sides of the ball. While divisional games can always throw up surprises, everything points to Denver having the upper hand in preparation, personnel and form.

TE1 The return of Brock Bowers is monumental for the Raiders. He suffered a knee injury in week one that saw him miss time, but on his return, he went off for 12 catches, 127 yards and a huge three touchdowns. If we count his stats when healthy this season, he would be averaging 10.5 targets per game, and 115 receiving yards per game – this would rank him as WR2, even though he’s a tight end. He now faces the Broncos – who in his rookie season he cooked for 8 catches, 97 yards and a score. The Broncos defence is stout, but we saw a weakness to TEs highlighted last week, with Dalton Schultz leading the Texans in receiving with six catches for 77 yards. Bowers saw a 33% target share last week – and we just saw the team trade away WR1 Jakobi Meyers. This only opens up more receptions for the tight end. His line is set at a very modest 64.5, alongside just 5.5 receptions – I can see him clearing these and then some. The rise of RJ The Broncos drafted running back RJ Harvey in the second round – and it’s taken perhaps longer than some may have expected for him to be utilised more in the offence. In the past two games he’s cleared 50+ scrimmage yards, and he’s scored five touchdowns in his last three games. A positive game script (Broncos are favoured by 9pts) will only lead to more opportunities for the rookie rusher. His scrimmage line is set at a low 36.5, and he’s priced highly for a touchdown – he's a value play. Posted at 1525 GMT on 05/11/25