NFL betting tips from Ross Williams: Detroit Lions @ Buffalo Bills preview

Thursday Night Football throws together two teams who came out of week one with victories, albeit a slender one in the case of the Detroit Lions.

The Buffalo Bills are their opponents on primetime and they finished the season opener with a real bounce, getting the better of the much-fancied Houston Texans in a genuine early test of their postseason credentials.

DALTON KINCAID was a standout for the Bills, picking up 130 yards across six grabs, and he looks a solid TNF angle. His line of 3.5 receptions looks very reasonable based on his week one usage and the Lions defence looked a little susceptible against the tight end position on Sunday, giving up seven receptions to the Saints’ TEs.

The Lions’ offence did just enough in week one and much of the credit has to go to JAHMYR GIBBS.

The standout running back is all alone in the backfield this season, with David Montgomery on to pastures new, and he looked more than up to the task. After a 29-carry game in which he cleared 150 yards and grabbed two touchdowns, his overs are tough to ignore. He will be key if the Lions are to have a chance in this game.

What's the best bet for Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions?

When it comes to the Bills’ offence, it’s pretty simple. JOSH ALLEN, the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns in NFL history, bagged himself another two in the season opener and it’s clear that he’s still a primary option in the redzone.

On the basis of the Lions’ struggles with the Saints, Buffalo will find themselves in position plenty on Thursday night, and we know who they’ll call on.

Bills vs Lions Bet Builder

Leg 1: Dalton Kincaid Over 3.5 Receptions

Leg 2: Jahmyr Gibbs Over 87.5 Rushing Yards

Leg 3: Josh Allen to score a rushing TD

How to watch Detroit Lions @ Buffalo Bills

This game is live on Netflix as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:35 UK time, Friday.