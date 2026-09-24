NFL betting tips from Ross Williams: Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers preview

It’s Thursday Night Football time and this week’s edition throws together the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

The Falcons have endured a tricky start to the campaign, with back-to-back defeats compounding the issues they’ve faced with Cooper Rush thrust into the starting quarterback job. However, tonight will see the return of starter Michael Penix Jr and that SHOULD make Atlanta’s offence look a little more lively.

Star receiver Drake London should be the primary beneficiary of his QB’s season debut and, with that in mind, I like his receiving overs. London’s receiving line is set at 65.5 yards and he should have a decent opportunity to clear that total. He went for 69+ yards on six occasions last season and even last week – with the far less-capable Rush at QB – he managed 51 yards against the Panthers.

Green Bay have also had a topsy-turvy start to the year, though they at least got in the win column at the weekend. The Packers’ inability to run the ball (they’ve failed to clear 70 yards in either of their two games so far) is a concern and I sense they’ll look to capitalise on what they CAN do well, while they solve their rushing conundrum.

Jordan Love is a very capable passer and he has some talented tools at his disposal. Christian Watson has been the eye-catcher, having scored three touchdowns already, but his understudy Matthew Golden should also be in focus. His receiving line is set at 53.5 and it’s notable that Golden’s cleared that yardage total in both games thus far. Despite being the second receiver listed on the depth chart, he’s being called upon almost as much as Watson (18 targets vs 19 thru two games) and, therefore, I’ll take his lower number over his teammate’s.



What's the best bet for Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers?

As mentioned previously, Christian Watson has quickly cemented himself as Green Bay’s primary scoring threat. Although Jordan Love will happily utilise plenty of his receiving options, Watson has been his man in scoring territory lately. He leads the team in redzone receptions and he’s the only Packer to have been thrown to, inside the five-yard line. On both occasions, Watson’s come down with six points. In a nice match-up with the Falcons’ leaky defence, we’ll take Watson to continue his scoring streak.



Falcons vs Packers Bet Builder

Leg 1: Drake London Over 68.5 Receiving Yards

Leg 2: Matthew Golden Over 53.5 Receiving Yards

Leg 3: Christian Watson (Packers) to score a touchdown

How to watch Atlanta Falcons vs Green Bay Packers

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 14:50 BST on 24/09/26

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