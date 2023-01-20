Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs

Kadarius Toney is Kansas City’s secret weapon.

It’s took a while, but the Chiefs are slowly involving more and more of Toney – to close the season he saw five touches against the Raiders as he scored his second touchdown of the campaign.

There was a clear emphasis to get him involved – he’s such an X-factor. He has the potential to be a more nimble (less robust) Deebo Samuel.

This bet particularly appeals to me as Toney broke out against the Jaguars earlier this season. It was his second game with the Chiefs – where he saw five targets, four catches, 57 receiving yards & one touchdown – alongside two rushes for 33 yards.

Mecole Hardman is ruled out of this game – which only increases Toney’s potential.

The Chiefs have been patient with Toney, I wouldn’t be shocked at a huge play-off breakout game...you can find a brace at close to 20/1 too.

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday at 01:15 GMT

Sunday at 01:15 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports NFL Best bets: Boston Scott anytime touchdown

Boston Scott is the Giant killer.

He’s scored 17 touchdowns in his career – ten of them have come against the Giants – including two in two this season.

Against the Giants, Scott averages 10.8 rush attempts, 51.8 yards and 1.1 TDs per game. New York haven’t been strong against the run – conceding 2,019 rushing yards to the position this year (fourth most in the NFL) – on top of 15 TDs.

Jalen Hurts may have cleared the injury report – but the Eagles would be wise to not have him rushing often.

We can expect the Eagles to lean into their running backs – with Scott having another strong outing against his favourite team.