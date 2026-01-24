NFL betting tips: Best player prop bets for the Conference Championship

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Sunday 20:00 GMT

Jarrett Stidham over 13.5 rushing yards/30+ rushing yards

In Jarrett Stidham’s two starts with the Raiders, he carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards (seven carries for 34 yards and seven carries for 50 yards). Stidham was Sean Payton’s very first free agency signing in Denver and has had three years learning the system. Injured quarterback Bo Nix would often get a range of designed quarterback runs – so we can fully expect the same for his replacement. And with the lack of chemistry with his receivers, I can see this being taken to the next level, alongside a greater willingness to scramble.

Kasyhon Boutte 38.5+ receiving yards

Reigning defensive player of the year Patrick Surtain is likely to shadow the Patriots’ top receiver Steffon Diggs – which could leave a lot of healthy looks for Kasyhon Bottue, facing Riley Moss who had surrendered a plethora of big plays. In the two playoff games so far Boutte has racked up 66 and 75 yards – expect more in this game.

Match total sacks over 7.5

The Broncos led the league in sacks this year with a huge 68 through 17 games – 11 more than any other team. The Patriots' offensive line has been quite a weak spot in their two postseason games, with rookie tackle Will Campbell a particular lowlight. They’ve conceded a huge 10 sacks (five in each game) – more than any other team. To further support the bet, the Patriots defensive line has been the inverse of their o-line, catching fire with a league leading nine sacks. Facing the inexperienced Stidham is only good news as he will likely hold the ball far longer than Nix would have.