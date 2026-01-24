NFL betting tips: Best player prop bets for the Conference Championship

The Conference Championships await in the NFL, and Matt Temple-Marsh is here to provide player props to target in both games.
NFL betting tips: Player props
2pts Jarrett Stidham 30+ rushing yards at 4/1 (bet365)
2pts Stidham 13.5+ rushing yards, Boutte 38.5+ receiving yards, 6.5+ total sacks at 9/2 (bet365)
2pts Darnold 0.5+ interceptions & Walker 85.5+ rushing yards at 9/4 (bet365)
New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos
- Sunday 20:00 GMT
Jarrett Stidham over 13.5 rushing yards/30+ rushing yards
In Jarrett Stidham’s two starts with the Raiders, he carried the ball 14 times for 84 yards (seven carries for 34 yards and seven carries for 50 yards). Stidham was Sean Payton’s very first free agency signing in Denver and has had three years learning the system. Injured quarterback Bo Nix would often get a range of designed quarterback runs – so we can fully expect the same for his replacement. And with the lack of chemistry with his receivers, I can see this being taken to the next level, alongside a greater willingness to scramble.
Kasyhon Boutte 38.5+ receiving yards
Reigning defensive player of the year Patrick Surtain is likely to shadow the Patriots’ top receiver Steffon Diggs – which could leave a lot of healthy looks for Kasyhon Bottue, facing Riley Moss who had surrendered a plethora of big plays. In the two playoff games so far Boutte has racked up 66 and 75 yards – expect more in this game.
Match total sacks over 7.5
The Broncos led the league in sacks this year with a huge 68 through 17 games – 11 more than any other team. The Patriots' offensive line has been quite a weak spot in their two postseason games, with rookie tackle Will Campbell a particular lowlight. They’ve conceded a huge 10 sacks (five in each game) – more than any other team. To further support the bet, the Patriots defensive line has been the inverse of their o-line, catching fire with a league leading nine sacks. Facing the inexperienced Stidham is only good news as he will likely hold the ball far longer than Nix would have.
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks
Sunday 23:30 GMT
Sam Darnold 0.5+ interceptions
Over the past two years, Sam Darnold has faced the Rams four times – throwing a huge seven interceptions in those games, including six picks this season. This season Darnold produced 17 turnovers and ranks eighth in turnover worthy throws. Throw in the fact that he’s still dealing with an oblique injury and we’re more than likely to see a handful of errant throws against a stout Rams defence.
Kenneth Walker 85.5+ rushing yards
Zach Charbonet is set to miss this contest, leading to a bulk of carries for Kenneth Walker. The Seahawks are a dominant rushing attack – over 50% of their offensive plays are rushes, ranking as the second most in the league. The Rams' rush defence has regressed over the recent weeks, and Walker has hit form at the perfect time. Last week he racked up 116 yards, after a 97 rush yard performance the game before.
