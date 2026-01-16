NFL betting tips: Best player prop bets for Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Dawson Knox 19.5+ receiving yards

The Bills wide receiver room continues to be ravaged by injury and in general just underperform. Veteran tight end Knox has been seeing more work as we get deeper into the season and has a clear rapport with quarterback Josh Allen (huge fourth quarter catch from Knox to help seal the win last week). He’s cleared 20+ receiving yards in 10 out of his last 11 games – and faces a Broncos defence who rank as one of the top tier units against WRs but have allowed the ninth most yards to tight ends.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Kenneth Walker 58.5+ rushing yards & Zach Charbonnet 45.5+ rushing yards

The 49ers defence has been decimated by injury – they’re on fifth and sixth-string linebackers right now. Over the last three weeks they’ve been hurt by the run – Saquon Barkley ran for 106 yards, the Seattle RBs ran for 171 and Chicago RBs ran for 92. This is a rematch from just two weeks ago, where Walker Charbonnet ran for 97 and 74 yards – and Seattle would be wise to lean into this approach once more.

QB Sam Darnold is dealing with an oblique injury, likely meaning we see even less of a passing attack. The Seahawks can control the clock with their bruising two-headed backfield – with surprisingly low rushing lines.

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots

CJ Stroud under 208.5 passing yards & Drake Maye under 217.5 passing yards

This is set to be a gruelling defensive contest. The Houston Texans stack up as the best defence in the NFL with the fewest total yards conceded per game. They boast the best edge rush duo in the league, alongside a loaded secondary – nightmare fuel for quarterbacks. On average they concede just 183 passing yards per game, and whilst Drake Maye is in the running for MVP, he’s not a traditional gun slinger – he’s only thrown for 300 yards once in his career.

Then for Stroud, it feels a lifetime ago since his amazing rookie season. He had a terrible three quarters against what has been a porous Steelers defence and now is likely to be without star WR Nico Collins. The Pats rank ninth best in the NFL for pass yards allowed. Expect a low-scoring affair.

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears

Matthew Stafford 0.5+ interceptions & Colston Loveland 57.5+ receiving yards

Matthew Stafford & Caleb Williams both to throw an interception

This is a true 'weather game', with 55% chance of snow, -6 degrees Celsius, and strong wind gusts – a nightmare for quarterbacks. And whilst Stafford has only thrown nine interceptions this season, there are reasons to favour the over on his line. In his last 10 games outdoor in the rain/snow, Stafford has a 1-9 record, with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This season eight of his nine interceptions have come on the road – and a sprained index finger on his throwing hand simply won’t help matters. He faces the Bears, who have hauled in more interceptions than any other team in the league. For Caleb, the weather obviously is at play, and he’s thrown three picks in his last two games. The Rams are a fearsome defence, tied joint sixth in the NFL with 16 interceptions.

Colston Loveland took some time to adapt to NFL life, but he has emerged as one of the top playmakers on the Bears. Over his last three games he’s caught at least six passes and eclipsed 90 yards consecutively, including his massacre of Green Bay with 15 targets for a total of 137 yards. DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are playing through injuries – expect Loveland to be featured heavily throughout the night.

Posted at 18:00 GMT on 16/10/26

