NFL betting tips: Best money line and total points bets for the Conference Championship

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Sunday 20:00 GMT

Three of the last four AFC Championship games have been decided by three points and – even with Denver’s misfortune at quarterback – I have a suspicion this year’s edition may go equally as close.

Of course, the major storyline heading into the game revolves around Jarrett Stidham. The season-ending injury that Bo Nix suffered last week was a sickening blow and, naturally, it’s changed the complexion of the contest and how many people are viewing it. However, the confidence Denver are showing in their backup QB is tangible and head coach Sean Payton is no fool.

Stidham was one of the very first signings the Broncos made in Payton’s tenure and although he hasn’t seen frequent regular-season action, the quarterback has been a key part of the locker room, crucial to Nix’s early-career development.

Can he possibly channel Nick Foles and take his team all the way to the promised land? That remains to be seen – and it’s understandably doubtful – but I don’t believe the Broncos will simply fall apart on Sunday evening.

Denver were the AFC’s top seed for a reason, and that reason was never necessarily quarterback play. An elite defence – allowing just 18.3 points per game – has been the foundations of a fantastic season and they’ll be reliant on that unit this weekend to give them a shot at the Super Bowl.

The match-up isn’t bad either. Denver’s secondary is outstanding and although New England’s pass-catchers have put together a strong season overall, the Patriots lack the one truly outstanding receiver that would have the Broncos fearful. This somewhat eliminates Denver’s need to overcompensate with double-teams and it will allow them to commit more players to the middle.

This is where the Broncos can make their stamp on this game. Drake Maye has been sensational this season, but there have undeniably been issues in the past couple of weeks. The Patriots’ offensive line has crumbled, at times, and it’s led to Maye throwing two interceptions and giving up six fumbles.

New England have survived these mishaps so far, but they’ve ridden their luck and it’s tough to win too many big games with turnover stats that stark.

We know Denver can get to the quarterback – we’ve seen it all season – so this, for me, is where the game will be won and lost.

At minimum, I think this match-up keeps it tight enough for Denver – as hosts no less – to cover the 4.5 points.

They may not get the win when all is said and done, as Stidham’s lack of experience will no doubt hinder the Broncos offensively, but the mixture of great defence, great coaching and a great homefield advantage at Mile High is enough for me to side with one of the bigger home underdogs we’ve ever seen in a Championship game.