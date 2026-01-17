NFL betting tips: Best money line and total points bets for Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills @ Denver Broncos

Saturday, 21:30

The opening game of this year’s Divisional Round is a very tough one to call, and the handicap of just 1.5 points reflects that.

Denver have been marginally favoured by the bookmakers and I can understand it. Mathematically, they’re a better team due to their extra two regular season wins and subsequent playoff seeding. Plus, they command homefield advantage on Saturday at a venue that has seen them lose just one game this season.

There’s lots to like, but the same was said about the Jaguars last week and they were put to the sword by Buffalo. With the niggling injuries he’s currently carrying – and the supporting cast of talent that will be watching this game from the sidelines – there is a case to discount Josh Allen’s chances this weekend, but I won’t be making it.

Allen’s the best quarterback remaining and his sheer presence in this game makes betting the spread feel like a fool’s errand.

Of course, in order for Allen to work his magic, he’ll need good field position. Generally speaking, that comes at a real premium when facing the Broncos due to their top-five defence, but the artillery Buffalo have in the backfield could be the ideal antidote.

Denver have allowed teams fewer than 100 rushing yards on 10 occasions this season. The Broncos lost just one of those match-ups and their aggregate score was 196-148.

In the seven games in which Denver allowed more than 100 rushing yards, they suffered two defeats, the otherwise hapless Commanders took them to overtime and the aggregate score was 205-163.

So what can we take from this data?

Based on what we’ve seen this season, teams that can rush for 100+ yards against Denver have a higher likelihood of winning (or at least keeping the game close) but it’s also notable that when teams do have this rushing success, the Broncos respond with their own offence.

There was an average of 52.5 points scored in these seven games, compared to just 34.4 in the other 10 matchups.

That’s a pretty stark difference and, seeing as Buffalo are the best rushing team in the NFL and they cleared 100+ yards in 15 of their 17 regular season games this year, it brings the ‘over’ very much into play.

Denver won’t want a shootout at Mile High, but the evidence suggests they won’t be able to stop one.

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, 01:30

This all-NFC West match-up could be a case of rinse and repeat.

The divisional rivals met in week 18 and Seattle just ground the Niners into the dirt. It wasn’t the flashiest performance – indeed, the Seahawks only scored 13 points – but they held the 49ers to a sole field goal and very little besides.

Even with Brock Purdy completing 70% of his passes, San Francisco managed just 173 yards of offence in the entire game. Seattle, on the other hand, acquired 361, while hardly breaking out of first gear.

With superstars on both sides of the ball – George Kittle and Fred Warner – out for the visitors, it’s tough to make a really solid case for the 49ers against a team that is fresh off the bye and primed to pick up where they left off in front of (possibly) the league’s most vociferous home support.

Seven points is a little rich in a divisional game and, if truth be told, it’s a number I’d usually avoid.

However, Seattle are 12-5 against the spread this season and favourites for the Vince Lombardi trophy for a reason.