NFL betting preview and tips: Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

It’s all about the AFC North on Thursday night, with the Steelers heading to Cleveland to take on a Browns outfit buoyed by back-to-back victories.

A Cleveland standout has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and his player prop lines are yet to truly reflect his output. His line is set at 39.5 yards this week and that feels extremely gettable based on his two previous outings, where he’s hauled in passes for at least 50 combined yards.

Most importantly, he leads Cleveland in receptions and is evidently a safety net option for Deshaun Watson. Expect Fannin Jr. to be used consistently in the pass game.

Sticking with receiving lines, Jaylen Warren looks like a player to target in this match-up. He’s 10/11 (William Hill) to clear 22.5 receiving yards against the Browns – a feat he’s achieved in each of his three outings so far this season.

On Sunday, he more than doubled that tally, picking up 49 yards. Aaron Rodgers likes him, and so should we.

Best bet for Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers?

This week, we’re double-dipping. I like Fannin Jr’s aforementioned receiving line, but I also fancy him to find the endzone. It cannot be overstated how important the TE was to the Browns’ most recent victory and Cleveland will surely go back to a well that was so successful.

Fannin Jr. ended the game with seven catches and – crucially – two touchdown receptions. He’s fast becoming the Browns’ premier guy in the red zone, so let’s take the price before that becomes common knowledge.

Browns vs Steelers Bet Builder

Leg 1: Harold Fannin Jr. to score a touchdown

Leg 2: Harold Fannin Jr. Over 40.5 receiving yards

Leg 3: Jaylen Warren Over 22.5 receiving Yards

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers

This game is live on Sky Sports as well through DAZN with the NFL pass subscription. Kick-off is at 01:15 UK time, Friday.

Posted at 11:15 BST on 01/10/26

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