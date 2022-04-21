The Rams delivered on the ultimate ‘win now’ strategy to pip a surprising Cincinnati team, which should be good for years to come with Joe Burrow throwing to Ja’Marr Chase.

Since that night at SoFi Stadium in early February we’ve had a ton of huge personnel moves during a wild offseason, and in just over a week we’ll get the 2022 NFL Draft.

Power Rankings - NFL teams rated from 32 to 1

Our rankings factor in not only performance from 2021, but also the current state of rosters on the back of those big trades and moves in free agency.

We will update our list on the back of the Draft in early May:

32: Houston Texans

Houston has been treading water for more than a year as it waited to jettison Deshaun Watson. Now, with all that draft capital banked from his move to Cleveland, we can watch the Texans start to rebuild what is a roster made up largely of retreads and short-term acquisitions.

31: Atlanta Falcons

Trading away Matt Ryan for a third-round pick showed Atlanta was going into rebuild mode after the failure to land Watson (awkward). Ryan’s huge cap hit in terms of dead money means the Falcons are likely to spin their wheels in 2022 before starting to properly retool in 2023.

30: Detroit Lions

We really like the way Detroit is starting to build a culture and a roster - but it is still some way from the land of the living. An overmatched team which refused to ever quit under Dan Campbell in 2021 now needs more talent upgrades. Two first-round picks should help.

29: Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks have gone full rebuild after the decision to trade away Russell Wilson and release LB Bobby Wagner. Geno Smith and Drew Lock are highly unlikely to be the answer at QB, so will Seattle make a move for Baker Mayfield to retool under center?

28: Carolina Panthers

Matt Rhule is heading for the hotseat as he enters Year 3 of that seven-year deal in Charlotte. He still has to find a QB and it now feels like taking one at #6 overall in the Draft is almost a must. Not a great position to be in with a weak class coming out - 2022 could be tough sledding.

27: Chicago Bears

We’re not sure what the Bears have actually done this offseason, outside of losing the likes of Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson. You’d hope that Year 2 Justin Fields would deliver on the flashes he showed as a rookie, but the latest new era in the Windy City is underwhelming so far.

26: New York Jets

They still have to prove it on the field, but the Jets have been making smart offseason moves and if Zach Wilson proves to be the real deal in Year 2 they have the potential to make big leaps forward. Two first-round picks in the top 10 could improve the picture further - WR1 is a need.

25: Jacksonville Jaguars

We’d be staggered if the Jags are as bad as they were in 2021 now that Urban Meyer is long gone. Hiring Doug Pederson was a smart move and the development of Trevor Lawrence should be accelerated. Free agency provided talent upgrades, but the team did pay a premium (Christian Kirk for $18million APY anybody?).

24: New York Giants

The Giants decided not to try and get involved in the race to acquire Watson or Wilson, instead deciding to try and find out what they have in Daniel Jones. Big Blue has some talented pieces, but providing protection and support for Jones is key.

23: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers are not short on talent, but they have that huge gaping hole at the QB position. Acquiring free agent Mitch Trubisky doesn’t look like the optimal way to usher in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era at Heinz Field. Will the Steelers now draft a QB too?

22: Minnesota Vikings

We may have underestimated the Vikings here, but much will depend on the impact brought by new HC Kevin O’Connell. Having an offensive mind at the helm should unlock more from Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson et al. But where can that take this team?

21: New Orleans Saints

The Saints went all in to try and acquire Deshaun Watson, and failed. Then they appeared to overpay Jameis Winston to return at QB, and lost LT Terron Armstead in free agency. Throw in the ‘retirement’ of HC Sean Payton, and it feels like a crossroads year for a perennial winner.

20: Arizona Cardinals

Halfway through last season Arizona was sitting at #1 on some lists, but how quickly things change. The team once again imploded late to miss out on homefield in the playoffs and then suffered a humiliating defeat by the Rams. Now we have the Kyler Murray soap opera too.

19: Washington Commanders

We’ve said it before, but the trade for Carson Wentz felt like desperation from the Commanders as they looked for an answer at QB. He joins a roster that has plenty of talent, but which Carson will we see in 2022? The jury for now remains very much out.

18: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are a franchise QB away from being a top-10 team. The question is whether Jalen Hurts is that man. Philly is built to dominate on the ground and now has two first-round picks in 2022 and 2023. If Hurts falters this year, the Eagles will be back in the QB market in 12 months.

17: New England Patriots

After that huge splurge in free agency in early 2021, the Pats have been largely silent so far this offseason. They also decided not to try and keep superstar CB J.C. Jackson. Mac Jones should be better in Year 2, but how high is his ceiling? It feels like New England is stuck in neutral.

16: Miami Dolphins

But for the question marks which linger around Tua Tagovailoa, the Fish might be higher on this list. They had already made some smart moves in free agency before the blockbusting trade for Tyreek Hill. Now it is on Tua - and new HC Mike McDaniel - to make this thing sing.

15: Las Vegas Raiders

It says much for the AFC West arms race that the Raiders might be the worst team in the division, and Derek Carr likely the worst QB. All Vegas did was make the playoffs in 2021, and since then acquire WR Davante Adams and OLB Chandler Jones. Extending Carr was a must.

14: Indianapolis Colts

Trading away Wentz and getting Ryan to replace him was a real coup for the Colts, and has them right back in the mix to contend for a Super Bowl in 2022. The WR options for Ryan right now are a weakness - and that must be a focus in the upcoming draft.

13: Dallas Cowboys

The offseason has been pretty horrific for America’s Team, with off-field scandals and personnel losses. The team traded Amari Cooper for only a fifth and bungled the bid to keep DE Randy Gregory. Throw in the exits of G Connor Williams and RT La’el Collins, and there is much to fix.

12: Tennessee Titans

Mike Vrabel and his injury-ravaged troops performed miracles in 2021 to post the best regular-season record in the AFC. Derrick Henry will be back to full health in 2022 while WR Robert Woods could be a really nice upgrade on the waning talents of Julio Jones.

11: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens had a horrible finish to 2021 as injuries decimated their defense in particular. With the secondary back to full health and hopefully the same for superstar QB Lamar Jackson, we expect the Ravens to contend again in a stacked AFC North divisional race.

10: San Francisco 49ers

Everything depends on Trey Lance in 2022. While the Niners are built to win without needing an elite QB at the controls, having one would make them a top-5 team without question. Lance has much to prove, while the future of Deebo Samuel needs to be resolved.

9: Cleveland Browns

The Browns traded the farm for Deshaun Watson, and in theory he should be an enormous upgrade on the Baker Mayfield we saw in 2021. Meanwhile, trading away just a fifth-round pick for Dallas WR Amari Cooper was a very smart move. This roster is built to win now.

8: Green Bay Packers

It seems astonishing to have a team with a reigning three-time league MVP at QB sat at #8, but Green Bay has only regressed since that playoff loss to San Francisco. Trading away Adams to the Raiders leaves the WR room pretty bare - it must be restocked fast.

7: Denver Broncos

Denver instantly became a bona fide Super Bowl contender when it traded for Wilson - the only problem is it still might be the third best team in its own division. The acquisition of DE Randy Gregory is more of a gamble - but could pay off handsomely.

6: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are all in for 2022 as they look to capitalise on the incredible value of Justin Herbert’s cheap rookie deal. Signing CB J.C. Jackson and trading for OLB Khalil Mack significantly upgrade a defense which was a big weakness a year ago.

5: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincy surprised many by reaching the Super Bowl in 2021, but the Bengals should be even better in 2022. They might already be world champions but for a leaky offensive line, and the offseason acquisitions of Alex Cappa, La’el Collins and Ted Karras are huge upgrades.

4: Kansas City Chiefs

The loss of Tyreek Hill in that blockbusting trade to Miami drops the Chiefs on our list, for now. How they retool their offense using all that fresh draft capital will determine where they stand after the upcoming Draft. At least one premium pick on a WR is a must.

3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

A month ago the Bucs might have been #23 on this list - that is the barometer of how important a franchise QB, and more importantly Tom Brady, actually is. The Bucs have done smart business in free agency and are well stocked for TB12 to make a run at (yet) another ring.

2: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are Super Bowl champions, and in position to make a pretty good defense of that Lombardi trophy in 2022. A good portion of that all-star cast will be back, and while the departure of Von Miller is a loss, the signings of LB Bobby Wagner and WR Allen Robinson were terrific business.

1: Buffalo Bills

The Bills go into the draft as the class of the league, and absolutely primed for a Super Bowl run in 2022. Only the magic of Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek stopped them in that epic playoff game in Arrowhead last year, but the continued improvement of Josh Allen and the acquisition of Von Miller have them positioned for the final step.