New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Cleveland Browns -7.5 @ 10/11

Total: Over 35.0 @ 10/11

The final Thursday Night Football of the season is upon us. In a game that was meant to be Aaron Rodgers versus DeShaun Watson, we now have Trevor Siemian versus Joe Flacco.

The Jets raced out to a shock 27-7 lead last time out against the Commanders in the first half, yet nearly threw their win away if not for a game-winning kick from Greg Zeurlein to secure a 30-28 win. This is just the second time in their last nine games that they have scored over 13 points.

In Week 16, Siemian ranked as the 31st QB in the league in terms of completion rate over expected – and finished 28th in quarterback rating on the week.

Washington rank as the 32nd defence in the league, conceding an average of 384.3 yards per game – Cleveland is the number one defence in the league, conceding just 260.3 yards per game (and they’re even better at home, allowing just 13.1 points per game).

The Jets have allowed the second most sacks on the season, and Cleveland are top in in both pressure percentage and QB hit percentage – this will be a long night for Siemian.

The Browns are on a three-game winning streak, with veteran Joe Flacco making his case for comeback player of the year. Flacco became the second Browns quarterback ever to throw for 300+ yards in three consecutive games. In that span he’s racked up 1,053 yards and eight touchdowns.

His connection with WR Amari Cooper is clear to see – last game he caught eleven passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, and the game before he posted 109 yards and another score.

However, the Jets rank as one of the hardest matchups for WRs in the league, conceding the fewest yards and touchdowns to the position. A more favourable match-up may be in store for tight end David Njoku – who is in red hot form.

In the Browns three-game winning streak, only Cooper has seen more targets than Njoku. He’s racked up 239 yards from 22 catches and hauled in four touchdowns. Only the Broncos have conceded more touchdowns to tight ends than the Jets – this is a plus match-up for Njoku, so back him to find the end zone.

Given how much Siemian struggled against the 32nd ranked Commanders, he’s in store for a nightmare on Thursday.

The Browns defence is lethal – don’t be shocked to see them come away with a pick six or forced fumble scoop and score. There’s no denying that the Jets defence has talent, but with how poor the offence is they’re going to be on the field routinely.

This means the defence will fatigue and mistakes are more likely – which is where the Browns will win. Back Cleveland to win, and win big as they sure up their playoff hopes.

Prediction: Cleveland Browns 28-13 New York Jets

Preview posted at 0850 GMT on 28/12/23

