Ross Williams picks out his best bets for the latest NFL London game, as the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Giants.

NFL betting tips: London Games 2pts New York Giants (+8) at 10/11 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosts its second NFL game in as many weeks and it’s a special occasion, as the British capital completes the set. On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers become the 32nd NFL team to have played on these shores, meaning each and every one of the game’s franchises will have undertaken the journey. It’s a momentous occasion and, on paper at least, there’s even more history to be made as this game marks the first time two NFL teams with winning records have faced off in London. As for the contest itself, the Packers are strong favourites and justifiably so, but my temptation is to ride with the New York Giants, at least with the insurance of the eight-point handicap. CLICK HERE to back the Giants with Sky Bet

Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports NFL Green Bay 1/4 | New York 3/1

Spreads of that size – surpassing the average converted touchdown – are not to be sniffed at and the Giants do have a style that suits covering the points. New York can’t – and therefore likely won’t – pass the ball due to legitimate questions over Daniel Jones’ arm talent and a serious lack of depth at the receiver position. Therefore their whole offence revolves around a methodical run game, but thankfully Saquon Barkley is back in the kind of form that makes that style effective. The Giants eat up yards, but crucially they also eat up plenty of clock as the ball remains in play for much of their possessions. The bookmakers know this – as the total points line is set at a meagre 41 – so the size of the handicap is a little surprising. Although not flashy, the Giants are 3-1 (and 3-1 against the spread) for a reason and I think they have the ability to at least make life uncomfortable for the Packers in the fourth quarter. The Giants may not win the game outright, but can they keep things close? Absolutely.

Giants @ Packers in London best bets Giants +8 on the spread at 10/11 (General) Posted at 2030 BST on 07/10/22