Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Darius Slayton of the New York Giants runs the ball

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys tips: Thanksgiving best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
11:10 · THU November 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in the second game on Thanksgiving and Tom Carnduff looks at the betting.

NFL betting tips: Giants @ Cowboys

1pt Darius Slayton anytime TD at 15/4 (Betway)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Sky Bet NFL offer

Time: 21:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports NFL

The Cowboys come into this Thanksgiving encounter as huge -9.5 favourites. Hardly surprising when we consider the convincing nature of their win over the Vikings last time.

New York's bubble has burst following a solid first-half of the season - they've seen defeat in two of their last three outings with the win coming against the Texans.

Dallas should win this, but with the line and prices there is little interest in looking at those outright markets. It's a big ask to cover, even if they are the home team.

Instead, there is value in going for DARIUS SLAYTON ANYTIME TD considering what we have seen from him in recent weeks.

The WR had a slow start to the season, but he has seen both his targets and yardage increase as the weeks have gone by.

That led to a total of ten targets against the Lions - his first double figure tally of the season - with 86 receiving yards not leading to a touchdown.

He had scores in two of the three weeks prior to that though, highlighting the current form he finds himself in. This doesn't feel like a bet that should be near that 4/1 marker.

Even with the Cowboys limiting Minnesota to just three points scored last time out, we can hold confidence that the Giants will find a way through - with Slayton a likely candidate.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys best bets

  • 1pt Darius Slayton anytime TD at 15/4 (Betway)

Odds correct at 1010 GMT (24/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content