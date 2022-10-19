Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown

New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals tips: Thursday Night Football best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
14:00 · WED October 19, 2022

Arizona Cardinals take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week and Tom Carnduff has a best bet in the touchdown market.

NFL betting tips: Cardinals v Saints

1pt Zach Ertz anytime TD scorer at 23/10 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

When: 01:15 BST, Friday

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Sky Bet latest sign up offer -> https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-10-get-50-fb?sba_promo=ACQB10G50F&dcmp=BAC_SL_ACQ_B10G50F&aff=688

It's another Thursday Night Football that makes you go 'meh'. The Cardinals meet the Saints with both teams coming into the game on the back of defeats last time out.

Arizona are favoured in the betting but you could make a case for either of them winning. For that reason, the outright and the handicap markets are being avoided.

Instead, while the Cardinals have struggled to put up big points in games, there is still value on offer in the touchdown market.

At a price of 23/10 with a number of bookmakers, ZACH ERTZ ANYTIME TD SCORER provides appeal.

The home side welcome back DeAndre Hopkins from suspension, and he will be a player of focus for the Saints defence, but Ertz has posted strong numbers throughout the season.

Only Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce are targeted more among TEs in the league - that has led to two touchdowns on his tally.

Ertz has seen ten or more targets in four of his six outings, with six or more catches made in each of his last five games.

Alvin Kamara and Hopkins will be the main go-to bets for many in this market, but the value play comes in backing Ertz to strike again.

New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals best bets

  • 1pt Zach Ertz anytime TD scorer at 23/10 (General)

Odds correct at 1355 BST (19/10/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content