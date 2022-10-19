Arizona Cardinals take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football this week and Tom Carnduff has a best bet in the touchdown market.
1pt Zach Ertz anytime TD scorer at 23/10 (General)
It's another Thursday Night Football that makes you go 'meh'. The Cardinals meet the Saints with both teams coming into the game on the back of defeats last time out.
Arizona are favoured in the betting but you could make a case for either of them winning. For that reason, the outright and the handicap markets are being avoided.
Instead, while the Cardinals have struggled to put up big points in games, there is still value on offer in the touchdown market.
At a price of 23/10 with a number of bookmakers, ZACH ERTZ ANYTIME TD SCORER provides appeal.
The home side welcome back DeAndre Hopkins from suspension, and he will be a player of focus for the Saints defence, but Ertz has posted strong numbers throughout the season.
Only Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce are targeted more among TEs in the league - that has led to two touchdowns on his tally.
Ertz has seen ten or more targets in four of his six outings, with six or more catches made in each of his last five games.
Alvin Kamara and Hopkins will be the main go-to bets for many in this market, but the value play comes in backing Ertz to strike again.
Odds correct at 1355 BST (19/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.