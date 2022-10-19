When: 01:15 BST, Friday TV: Sky Sports NFL

It's another Thursday Night Football that makes you go 'meh'. The Cardinals meet the Saints with both teams coming into the game on the back of defeats last time out.

Arizona are favoured in the betting but you could make a case for either of them winning. For that reason, the outright and the handicap markets are being avoided.

Instead, while the Cardinals have struggled to put up big points in games, there is still value on offer in the touchdown market.

At a price of 23/10 with a number of bookmakers, ZACH ERTZ ANYTIME TD SCORER provides appeal.

The home side welcome back DeAndre Hopkins from suspension, and he will be a player of focus for the Saints defence, but Ertz has posted strong numbers throughout the season.

Only Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce are targeted more among TEs in the league - that has led to two touchdowns on his tally.

Ertz has seen ten or more targets in four of his six outings, with six or more catches made in each of his last five games.

Alvin Kamara and Hopkins will be the main go-to bets for many in this market, but the value play comes in backing Ertz to strike again.