Eli Manning retires: Two-time Super Bowl MVP retires from NFL after 16 years with the New York Giants

Although Manning has had his critics and has not been a consistent success, he's landed two Super Bowls and is one of just five players to land Super Bowl MVP awards.

The 39-year-old, whose older brother Peyton also won the Super Bowl twice, was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the first pick of the 2004 draft, but was immediately traded to the Giants.

Manning was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) on both occasions he led the New York Giants to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, and will officially announce his retirement at a press conference on Friday.

🏈 Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retiring from the NFL after 16 seasons with the @Giants 🏆 And some great moments along the way, including 'THAT' catch in the Super Bowl #EliManning #ThankYouEli #NFL100 pic.twitter.com/63FRCUO8Kf

Each Super Bowl success has been highlighted by amazing plays from Manning, who could certainly rise to the big occasion and will certainly be a Hall of Famer.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer said in a statement on the team's website.

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability.

"It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organisation and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honour in the near future."

Manning's first 183 regular-season and 11 post-season starts came under Tom Coughlin, who was head coach from 2004-15.

Coughlin said: "It was an honour and privilege to coach Eli and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his team-mates provided for all of us in the world championship '07-'08 and '11-'12 seasons."

Manning played just four times during the 2019 season, although he threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in his final game, a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

