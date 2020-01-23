Eli Manning retires: Two-time Super Bowl MVP retires from NFL after 16 years with the New York Giants

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.
Manning was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) on both occasions he led the New York Giants to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, and will officially announce his retirement at a press conference on Friday.
The 39-year-old, whose older brother Peyton also won the Super Bowl twice, was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the first pick of the 2004 draft, but was immediately traded to the Giants.
Although Manning has had his critics and has not been a consistent success, he's landed two Super Bowls and is one of just five players to land Super Bowl MVP awards.
Each Super Bowl success has been highlighted by amazing plays from Manning, who could certainly rise to the big occasion and will certainly be a Hall of Famer.
"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer said in a statement on the team's website.
"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability.
"It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organisation and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honour in the near future."
Manning's first 183 regular-season and 11 post-season starts came under Tom Coughlin, who was head coach from 2004-15.
Coughlin said: "It was an honour and privilege to coach Eli and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his team-mates provided for all of us in the world championship '07-'08 and '11-'12 seasons."
Manning played just four times during the 2019 season, although he threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in his final game, a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL play-off schedule/results bracket 2019/20
Super Bowl LIV
Sunday February 2 | Miami - 11.30pm
- San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Championship games
Sunday January 19
- Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers 20-37 San Francisco 49ers
Divisional play-offs
Saturday January 11
- Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens
Sunday January 12
- Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers
Wildcard weekend results
Saturday January 4 (AFC)
- Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
- Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)
Sunday January 5 (NFC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
- Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm
