Eli Manning retires: Two-time Super Bowl MVP retires from NFL after 16 years with the New York Giants

NFL
Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo
Eli Manning and Ben McAdoo
Sporting Life · Journalist
Last Updated
09:35 · January 23, 2020 · 3 min read

Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning has announced his retirement from the NFL after 16 seasons with the New York Giants.

Manning was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) on both occasions he led the New York Giants to victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI, and will officially announce his retirement at a press conference on Friday.

The 39-year-old, whose older brother Peyton also won the Super Bowl twice, was drafted by the San Diego Chargers with the first pick of the 2004 draft, but was immediately traded to the Giants.

Although Manning has had his critics and has not been a consistent success, he's landed two Super Bowls and is one of just five players to land Super Bowl MVP awards.

Each Super Bowl success has been highlighted by amazing plays from Manning, who could certainly rise to the big occasion and will certainly be a Hall of Famer.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer said in a statement on the team's website.

"Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability.

"It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organisation and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honour in the near future."

Manning's first 183 regular-season and 11 post-season starts came under Tom Coughlin, who was head coach from 2004-15.

Coughlin said: "It was an honour and privilege to coach Eli and to go through the wonderful and magnificent moments that he and his team-mates provided for all of us in the world championship '07-'08 and '11-'12 seasons."

Manning played just four times during the 2019 season, although he threw for 283 yards and two touchdowns in his final game, a 36-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

NFL play-off schedule/results bracket 2019/20

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday February 2 | Miami - 11.30pm

  • San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Championship games

Sunday January 19

  • Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Green Bay Packers 20-37 San Francisco 49ers

Divisional play-offs

Saturday January 11

  • Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers
  • Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens

Sunday January 12

  • Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers

Wildcard weekend results

Saturday January 4 (AFC)

  • Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
  • Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)

Sunday January 5 (NFC)

  • Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
  • Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm

Related NFL content

Like what you've read?
Help your friends Know It All by sharing this article to your social media.

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10mFootball

Most Read

Follow our deadline day blog for all the latest transfer news, views and deals
1

Transfer Window: Latest Updates

Follow all the latest from the January transfer window with moves involving the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 2mFootball
Buildmeupbuttercup in action2

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6hRacing
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports3

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6hRacing
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing4

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 6hRacing
Get all the completed transfers with our January transfer window done deals5

January Window: Done deals

A full list of all the complete signings in the January 2020 football transfer window with details of the confirmed deals from the Premier League, Sky Bet EFL and Europe.

Last updated 10mFootball

Racing Tips

Buildmeupbuttercup in action

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
Good Boy Bobby in action

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 7h
All Racing Tips

Next Race Off

23:04 Santa Anita
6
(6)
Italiano
J: Flavien Prat
5/4
7
(7)
Oil Can Knight
J: Joel Rosario
10/3
Full RacecardAll Racecards

Football Tips

The latest Sporting Life Accumulator

Sporting Life Accumulator

We're back with the first Sporting Life Accumulator of February, with four teams fancied for success at a price of 14/1.

Last updated 8h
Dale Tempest looks at the latest football action

Heavy-handed Hornets

Dale Tempest sees real value in backing booking points in Watford's game with Everton given how Nigel Pearson's side operate.

Last updated 7h
Our best bets for the latest Sky Bet EFL action

Sky Bet EFL: Weekend preview

The Sky Bet EFL continues this weekend. After profit in recent previews, Tom Carnduff is searching for more and has two best bets.

Last updated 6h
All Football TipsTips & Previews