Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs highlights: Patrick Mahomes leads epic Chiefs comeback to secure AFC Championship return

The Kansas City Chiefs produced a comeback of epic proportions to erase a 24-0 deficit and end up thumping the Houston Texans 51-31 in a record-breaking victory that takes them one win away from the Super Bowl.

After watching the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens be upset by the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, another shock seemed on the cards when the unfancied Texans raced into a 24-0 lead to stun Arrowhead Stadium into silence. The volume soon rose those as reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes led a stirring comeback, with the Chiefs scoring touchdowns on their next six straight possessions and scoring 41 unanswered points in an amazing turnaround.

Mahomes threw for 321 yards and five touchdown passes, three of them to Travis Kelce in the second quarter as the Chiefs became the first time to win a play-off game by 20 points after trailing by 20 points in NFL history. It’s now the Chiefs who will host the Titans next week for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LIV in Miami in February. Deshaun Watson produced some moments of magic himself as Houston QB, and it looked like he’d be powering into the AFC Championship game as the Texans pounced on two early Chiefs errors to score three quick touchdowns. Texans coach Bill O’Brien will come under scrutiny after a couple of calls, one when kicking a field goal instead of going for the touchdown when leading 21-0, before opting for a fake punt on fourth down, which failed and resulted in giving Mahomes a short field to get the Chiefs back into the game.