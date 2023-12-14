Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL quarterbacks' injury plague continues, as now Thursday Night Football now shapes up to be Aidan O’Connell vs Easton Stick.

Last Sunday, Justin Herbert fractured his index finger on his throwing hand – and he’s due to miss some time. In his relief Easton Stick threw for 179 yards and zero touchdowns whilst completing 54% of his throws alongside taking two sacks and having two fumbles (one lost) in a 24-7 loss to the Broncos.

For the Raiders, it was an even worse Sunday, losing 3-0 to the Vikings – yes, 3-0 – in one of the worst games of the season so far.

Now coming off a short week for both teams, the Chargers travel to Las Vegas in what is another battle of two backup quarterbacks, the like of which the NFL has had all too many of this season.

Both franchises sit at 5-8 in what is looking to be a lost season for each of them, likely with new head coaches set to come in 2024.

Stick did lead the Chargers only scoring drive of the day, as he completed a 57-yard pass to much maligned WR Quentin Johnston before Austin Ekeler punched it in. However, it was a performance marred by overthrows and poor footwork in the pocket, leading to the 54% completion percentage, two sacks & two fumbles.

This is a huge opportunity for Maxx Crosby to have a game-wrecking performance, to continue his dominant season. The Chargers have conceded 31 sacks on the season, including six last time out. Maxx Crosby is tied for the third most sacks in the NFL with 13.5, and he had two sacks against the Vikings, plus two more sacks against the Chargers when these sides met earlier this season.

For those happy to play at short odds, backing Crosby for at least one sack at 1/2 with bet365 looks banker-material.

With the inexperienced Stick starting his first NFL game, he will be looking for a safety blanket – enter AUSTIN EKELER.

There were rumours that the Chargers were going to ride the hot hand going into last Sunday, with Ekeler showing serious regression in previous weeks, but that was not evident at all as he totalled 100 scrimmage yards.

Ekeler provides serious value as a pass-catching back, and he saw seven targets against the Broncos – turning that into five catches and 49 yards. The Raiders have allowed the 12th most catches to running backs this season and Stick will need to rely on Ekeler to provide relief.

Take the over on his receptions at odds-against.

For the Raiders it's worth considering one of the very best, Davante Adams, to also cover his line.

Since O’Connell came in at QB, we haven’t seen his targets per game drop below seven – he commands a 30.4% target share on the season, the third highest of all players in the league.

Last week, even in an offensive performance that saw zero points scored, Adams saw 10 targets and hauled in seven of them. His line for this week is set at 6.5, a number he has beaten five times – including last time against the Chargers, where he saw a huge 13 targets for eight receptions.

Readers should note that Adams is dealing with illness and is questionable to play, but if he is deemed well enough then it could pay to take the overs.

Injuries are having a major impact here – Keenan Allen has been ruled out, whilst star RB Josh Jacobs in questionable to go as well. But ultimately, Easton Stick is a huge flaw – and the Chargers are going to struggle to remain competitive.

Take the Raiders in a divisional matchup, to continue to add to the pressure on Brandon Staley.

Score prediction: Las Vegas Raiders 17-10 Los Angeles Chargers

