It's a real treat for Thursday Night Football.

Two sides who won in Week 1 and two who are fancied for Super Bowl success at the end of the season. Of course, this game doesn’t decide that but they’ll both be desperate for victory.

The Chiefs are, as expected, favourites to win the contest but the outright markets are slightly tricky to call. They are currently -4.5 on the handicap, something that they should just about cover.

The points line being set at 53.5 also demonstrates how entertaining this game could be. There is a balance to be struck between the strength in attack for both teams and recent history of Thursday games.

In the 2021 season, 35.7% of Thursday Night Football contests went over 53.5 points. That was slightly up from the 27.2% of Over games in the 2020 season.

It could be down to the swift turnaround from playing on Sunday/Monday. Whether this game hits the 54-point marker remains to be seen, but we can be confident that both team should get more than one score.

One of those who should be heavily involved for the visitors is Josh Palmer, and we're backing PALMER ANYTIME TD SCORER at a best price of 3/1.

Keenan Allen is missing through injury, meaning that Palmer will see more of the action.

When Allen missed the Chargers’ Week 14 win over the Giants last season, Palmer had five receptions from seven targets, 66 yards and a touchdown.

He also played 62 of the 66 snaps in that contest. The wide receiver demonstrated his threat in Week 1 and could have scored on one move had Herbert not come under some pressure.