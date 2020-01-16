LISTEN: Latest NFL podcast, AFC & NFC Championship picks & predictions plus Super Bowl odds

We’re down to the final four in the NFL play-offs with the two Championship games taking place on Sunday, but who will make it to the Super Bowl in Miami?

Paul Higham is joined by Sky Bet’s Jacob Blangsted-Barnor & Ross Williams and we hear from Sky Sports News’ Richard Graves to dissect the AFC title clash between the Titans and Chiefs – can Tennessee upset the odds yet again?

We’ll also pick out the key pointers for the NFC showdown between Green Bay and San Francisco – plus there’s our all-important picks for these games and the overall winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Listen