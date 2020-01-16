LISTEN: Latest NFL podcast, AFC & NFC Championship picks & predictions plus Super Bowl odds

Listen to our NFL podcast team as they pick out the winners from the NFC and AFC Championship games and predict who'll contest Super Bowl LIV.
We’re down to the final four in the NFL play-offs with the two Championship games taking place on Sunday, but who will make it to the Super Bowl in Miami?
Paul Higham is joined by Sky Bet’s Jacob Blangsted-Barnor & Ross Williams and we hear from Sky Sports News’ Richard Graves to dissect the AFC title clash between the Titans and Chiefs – can Tennessee upset the odds yet again?
We’ll also pick out the key pointers for the NFC showdown between Green Bay and San Francisco – plus there’s our all-important picks for these games and the overall winner of the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
Listen
NFL play-off schedule/results bracket 2019/20
Divisional play-offs
Saturday January 11
- Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens
Sunday January 12
- Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks @ Green Bay Packers
Wildcard weekend results
Saturday January 4 (AFC)
- Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4) 9.35pm
- Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3) 1.15am (Sun)
Sunday January 5 (NFC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3) 6.05pm
- Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4) 9.40pm
