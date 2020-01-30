LISTEN to our Super Bowl LIV preview: Free NFL podcast with prediction, tips & best bets for San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Join Paul Higham, Jacob Barnor, Ross Williams and Matthew Temple-Marsh as we preview Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.
We make our big game predictions for the NFL showpiece in Miami, pick out who we think will win the Super Bowl MVP award and examine just how the big game will be won and lost.
Will it be the San Francisco 49ers defence or the Kansas City Chiefs attack that wins the day? Is Patrick Mahomes an unstoppable force and is Jimmy Garoppolo being wrongly overlooked?
With top stats, facts, tactics and tips we've got every angle of Super Bowl 54 covered along with our best bets for the 49ers v the Chiefs.
NFL play-off schedule/results
Super Bowl LIV
Sunday February 2 | Miami - 11.30pm
- San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Championship games
Sunday January 19
- Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs
- Green Bay Packers 20-37 San Francisco 49ers
Divisional play-offs
Saturday January 11
- Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers
- Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens
Sunday January 12
- Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers
Wildcard weekend results
Saturday January 4 (AFC)
- Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4)
- Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3)
Sunday January 5 (NFC)
- Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3)
- Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4)
