LISTEN to our Super Bowl LIV preview: Free NFL podcast with prediction, tips & best bets for San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

We make our big game predictions for the NFL showpiece in Miami, pick out who we think will win the Super Bowl MVP award and examine just how the big game will be won and lost.

Will it be the San Francisco 49ers defence or the Kansas City Chiefs attack that wins the day? Is Patrick Mahomes an unstoppable force and is Jimmy Garoppolo being wrongly overlooked?

With top stats, facts, tactics and tips we've got every angle of Super Bowl 54 covered along with our best bets for the 49ers v the Chiefs.

