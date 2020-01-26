Listen to our NFL season review & awards: Our team pick out their star performers and alternative MVP shouts ahead of the Super Bowl

NFL
Paul Higham · Journalist
Last Updated
11:34 · January 26, 2020 · 2 min read

As we get ever closer to the Super Bowl, our team pick out their star performers and alternative MVP shouts as we look back at the NFL season.

The Super Bowl is set, but while we wait for the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs to clash in Miami our team review the season and pick out their best players, coaches and teams.

Lamar Jackson is nailed-on to be crowned MVP but who are the alternatives after having fine seasons?

Join Paul Higham, Ross Williams and Matthew Temple-Marsh as they pick out their best and worst of the season, along with their top coaches and biggest disappointments from latest campaign.

Click on the graphic below for the latest episode of the following links...

Listen via the links below:

Soundcloud

iTunes

Spotify

NFL play-off schedule/results

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday February 2 | Miami - 11.30pm

  • San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Championship games

Sunday January 19

  • Tennessee Titans 24-35 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Green Bay Packers 20-37 San Francisco 49ers

Divisional play-offs

Saturday January 11

  • Minnesota Vikings 10-27 San Francisco 49ers
  • Tennessee Titans 28-12 Baltimore Ravens

Sunday January 12

  • Houston Texans 31-51 Kansas City Chiefs
  • Seattle Seahawks 23-28 Green Bay Packers

Wildcard weekend results

Saturday January 4 (AFC)

  • Buffalo Bills (5) 19-22 Houston Texans (4)
  • Tennessee Titans (6) 20-13 New England Patriots (3)

Sunday January 5 (NFC)

  • Minnesota Vikings (6) 26-20 New Orleans Saints (3)
  • Seattle Seahawks (5) 17-9 Philadelphia Eagles (4)

