The only player who now earns more annually than Murray is the reigning NFL MVP , Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, at a touch over $50million per year.

The five-year deal, announced on Thursday, averages out at $46.1million per year - just ahead of the deal the Cleveland Browns handed Deshaun Watson when it acquired him from Houston.

The deal cements Murray, the #1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in the 2019 NFL Draft, as the franchise cornerstone in Arizona for several more years. It comes after an offseason where relations between the two parties were tense to say the least.

At one stage Murray even removed any mention of the team from his social media accounts, and reports claimed his relationship with the team was frosty as he sought that long-term contract extension.

Murray and Cardinals back on same page

Things appeared to be thawing at the NFL Draft though when the Cards sent their first-round pick to Baltimore to acquire Murray’s former Oklahoma team-mate, WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown.

And on Thursday Kyler did indeed get his blockbusting deal - which includes a staggering $160million in guaranteed money per reports.

Murray, who possesses incredible physical gifts, has looked at times like a potential world-beater in the NFL.

He was playing at an MVP level in 2021 as Arizona started the season 7-0, but they fell away badly to finish 11-6 and were crushed by the Super Bowl champion Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

Kliff and Kyler both locked in now

Rather than make sweeping changes at the top though, Arizona has doubled down on its key figures.

HC Kliff Kingsbury and GM Steve Keim both received contract extensions through the 2027 season in recent months, and now Murray is also locked up for the future.