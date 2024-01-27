Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens betting tips: Preview, picks and best bets

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens

Kick-off time: Sunday, 20:00 GMT

Sunday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports NFL

What a game we have in store.

The Kansas City Chiefs upset the odds in the divisional round, surpassing the Buffalo Bills on enemy soil, while the Baltimore Ravens consolidated their status as AFC favourites by dispatching the Houston Texans 34-10.

The clash of Jackson vs Mahomes and Harbaugh v Reid is nothing short of mouthwatering, but the quality of these two teams does make picking a winner confidently a difficult proposition.

I would give the slight edge to the Ravens based on their comprehensive display last week, but the bookmakers agree and therefore the value is fairly limited.

Player props are the way to go in this AFC Championship game and there’s a bonafide superstar on either offence that immediately springs to mind.

Picking touchdown scorers is a pretty rudimentary approach and my usual preference would be to look at the yardage lines. However, the chance to select both LAMAR JACKSON and TRAVIS KELCE to score at a price of around 10/3 is simply too good to turn down.

Kelce has arguably not been the Kelce of old throughout the season, but he’s a big-game player and games don’t come too much bigger than this one.

In a spot where he had to deliver, last week against the Bills, Kelce did just that. The star tight-end hauled in five catches for 75 yards and, crucially, he found the endzone on two separate occasions.

With the Chiefs’ receiver options – outside of Rashee Rice – faltering of late, Kelce will be well involved against Baltimore and he’ll undoubtedly remain Patrick Mahomes’ #1 look in the red-zone.

Kelce has 16 career receiving touchdowns in the postseason and in each of his last four playoff runs, he’s scored at least three, so he’s due one on Sunday.

He’s good value to back as a single, but the opportunity to double him up with Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson is the play.

The former NFL MVP’s performance against Houston last weekend was picture-perfect and the epitome of what he offers his team, and the league in general.

He was excellent with his arm, completing over 70% of his passes for 152 yards and a pair of scores, but his true impact came via his legs. Jackson ran the Texans ragged, rushing for 100 yards and scoring twice.

It was his first rushing touchdown since October, remarkably, but there’s a sense that he’s been biding his time in anticipation of these playoffs – avoiding any unnecessary injury knocks - and with a Super Bowl appearance in touching distance, Jackson won’t be holding back from any opportunity to punish the Chiefs with his athleticism.

You only have to wind the clock back seven days to see Kansas City’s difficulties against quarterback rushing. Josh Allen himself found the endzone twice last Sunday, and Jackson has every chance to follow suit this weekend.

Posted at 1535 GMT on 27/01/24

