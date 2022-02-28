The Wisconsin-based team are the only one of the NFL’s 32 franchises not to have played in England but will complete the set when they play a ‘home’ game against an opponent yet to be announced at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Whether two-time reigning league MVP Aaron Rodgers will still be their quarterback for the game remains to be seen, with a second successive off-season of trade and retirement speculation well under way.

Packers president Mark Murphy said: “The Green Bay Packers are excited to make our international debut during the 2022 season. Our fans in the UK and elsewhere in Europe have been eagerly awaiting an opportunity to see the Packers play in their back yard, and we know that many of our fans in the United States will travel to London.”

The New Orleans Saints will host a game at the same venue while London regulars the Jacksonville Jaguars will return to Wembley, where they played every year from 2013 to 2019 before a Covid-enforced break in 2020 and a game at Tottenham last season.

Jags owner Shahid Khan, who also owns Championship football club Fulham, said: “London has served as the Jaguars’ home away from home since 2013. After a three-year absence, the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming back to Wembley Stadium. We’re looking forward to the homecoming!”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play a match in Frankfurt, the first international series game in Germany, while the Arizona Cardinals will host a game in Mexico City.

Brett Gosper, NFL head of Europe and UK, said: “We have a great line-up of teams coming to the UK and Germany this year.

“Having the Packers become the 32nd team to play in London is tremendously exciting for the fans and a great sign of the league’s commitment to international games.”