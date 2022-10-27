The Eagles are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team in 2022 with a 6-0 record, but they are not resting on their laurels after sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Chicago Bears to acquire the 32-year-old Quinn.

With 102 sacks in his career dating back to 2011, Quinn has been a consistent force at defensive end in the NFL. After racking up 18.5 sacks in 2021 though he has not been as productive this season with just one so far.

Quinn adds more sauce to Philly D

The Bears at 3-4 are clearly sellers ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline - even after that impressive win in New England on Monday Night Football. And getting a fourth for a 32-year-old pass rusher is smart business.

For the Eagles meanwhile the acquisition of Quinn merely adds further sauce to an already explosive front seven on defense. He joins the likes of Brandon Graham, Haason Reddick and the run-stuffing behemoth that is Jordan Davis.

The trade for Quinn repeats a trusted formula for the Eagles, who are no strangers for triggering big mid-season moves. Back in 2017 they swooped for Miami Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi and he helped them win their first and only Super Bowl championship to date.

Philadelphia Eagles odds

Philly, which is 11/2 second favourite to win Super Bowl LVII with Sky Bet, returns to action this weekend with a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, 6pm UK). They are currently favoured by 10.5 points for that one.

If the playoffs began today the Eagles would of course enter as the NFC’s #1 seed, with a bye week to start the post-season tournament.

Philadelphia’s renaissance is a swift and remarkable one, built on a terrific offseason which saw them have a great draft and free agency period. The biggest move was another trade - sending a first-rounder to Tennessee on the first night of the NFL Draft for WR A.J. Brown.