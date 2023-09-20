Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

However, injuries are ravaging these sides. In terms of key names, the following are either out of practice, or practicing in a limited capacity – and could be a doubt for Thursday’s contest:

The offence is accumulating 381 yards per game, the eighth most in the NFL. Detroit has the big advantage in the trenches – their offensive line is one of the best in the league, and it’s starting to click on the defensive line, with seven sacks last week.

Under Dan Campbell, Detroit are 3-1 against the Packers, and they prevented them reaching the playoffs last season in Week 18 with a 20-16 win. The Lions are favoured in this matchup by 1.5 points, and for good reason.

The Lions bounced back from their loss against Seattle with a strong performance against the Atlanta Falcons (who bested the Packers in Week Two). The defence managed to sack Desmond Ridder seven times and held them to just six points – whilst their offence racked up 20 points.

It has been a solid start to the season for both these NFC North sides, with both teams sitting on a 2-1 record – with a chance to snatch an early lead in the division on the line. The Packers have shocked many this season, with Jordan Love proving his doubters wrong so far. Last week the quarterback completed a fourth quarter comeback against the Saints, with two touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the game against a top ten defence. It is worth noting, however, that this victory relied heavily on the Saints losing QB Carr to injury, alongside them missing a winning field goal.

The offensive lines are of note, with both units missing potentially three of their starters on a short week. The Lions have much more depth than the Packers – and Green Bay could be without both offensive tackles, which would be a big worry for Jordan Love. Aidan Hutchinson is fresh off a two-sack performance against the Falcons and is 13/10 for a sack in this game.

Green Bay rank as the 19th best passing offence in the league, alongside the 25th best rushing attack – averaging a measly 3.0 yards per carry. Detroit’s defence has been stout against the run, allowing just 3.2 yards per carry (fourth best in the NFL). Brian Branch has been a gamechanger for this team – against the Falcons the rookie posted three tackles for loss, eleven total tackles and two pass breakups, so expect him to be at the heart of it all.

With doubts to who will start at running back, the rushing lines will be out close to kick off – but back the under for Green Bay. The line for Jordan Love’s rushing is set at 17.5 yards – in the last two weeks Detroit have conceded an average of 11.5 rushing yards to quarterbacks. Take the under at 10/11.

The Packers have been slow starters so far this season, 60 of their 80 points have come in the second half. Detroit have conceded 24 of their total 63 points allowed in the first half – meanwhile their offence has been an even split in terms of points scored in the first and second halves. Back Detroit to win the first half at 1/1.

A bright spark for the Lions, is their rookie tight end Sam LaPorta – who leads all tight ends in receiving yards. LaPorta has more receptions in his first three games than any other tight end in NFL history. Over the last two weeks, the rookie has seen an 80% route participation, and a 27% target share. His receiving line is set at 42.5, a number that he has comfortably cleared in both his last two games. The Packers defence concedes on average 42 yards per game to tight ends, and LaPorta has quickly asserted himself as the number two option in this Lions offence. Take the over and keep an eye on over 75 receiving yards, priced at 17/4. Goff trusts his rookie TE.

On a short week with two injury hit teams – it’s wise to trust in the trenches, and Detroit has the advantage. Last week Dan Campbell’s side had ten penalties for a huge 119 yards, yet they still cruised to victory – these mistakes will be cleaned up going into week four. Green Bay have shocked many, but their victories came against the pitiful Bears, and a Saints team who lost their starting quarterback. Detroit is the better team, and they will take the lead in the NFC North.

Score prediction: Lions 24-17 Packers

Preview posted at 1515 BST on 27/09/23