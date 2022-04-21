Reports emerged on Wednesday that Samuel has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers and is unlikely to be with the team when the 2022 season schedule starts on September 8.

Deebo exploded in 2021

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan schemed WR Deebo into becoming a true superstar in 2021 as he became a nightmare for defenses coming out of the backfield as well as split wide.

The net result was 77 catches for 1405 yards plus 365 rushing yards as the former South Carolina standout became a bona fide dual threat.

You might think Samuel would be delighted he is now the most feared offensive weapon in the NFL, but apparently not. Per those reports, he is not happy at the way he is being used - and wants a trade.