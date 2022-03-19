The news comes just 24 hours after Watson appeared to have ruled out the Browns as a potential landing spot, apparently leaving the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons to battle it out for his signature.

By late Friday though the former Clemson standout had changed his mind and will now sign a fully-guaranteed five-year deal worth $230million to move to Ohio for the 2022 NFL season.

What will Cleveland give up for Deshaun Watson?

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the compensation package Cleveland will send to Houston makes the trade a blockbuster:

● 3 first-round draft picks

● 1 third-round draft pick in 2023

● 1 fourth-round draft pick in 2024

● A swap of fifth-round draft picks in 2024

Watson, drafted in the first round by Houston back in 2017, has blossomed into one of the league’s truly elite quarterbacks. He did not play in 2021 though after his relationship with the Texans soured and he became the subject of a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

Trade talks began in earnest at the end of last week when a grand jury said it would not be indicting Watson, though he still faces 22 civil lawsuits and a potential NFL suspension at some stage.

The 26-year-old met with New Orleans, Atlanta, Carolina and Cleveland this week, and by late Thursday he had ruled out both the Browns and Panthers.

NFL free agency and trades

Then came that stunning U-turn on Friday and all of a sudden he was heading to Ohio in a massive deal to round off a week full of huge free-agency deals and trades.

A crazy offseason has already seen Denver trade for Seattle QB Russell Wilson, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady retire and then unretire and the Las Vegas Raiders acquire Davante Adams, the league’s best wide receiver.

News of Watson’s imminent arrival in Cleveland obviously raises huge question marks about the future of current Browns starting QB Baker Mayfield. He had demanded a trade when he heard about the team’s interest in Watson, and it is likely he will now get his wish.