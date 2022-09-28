When: 01:15 BST, Friday TV: Sky Sports NFL

The Miami Dolphins have started the season 3-0, but they face a tough test against a Cincinnati Bengals team who looked back to their best with victory over the New York Jets.

It ended their wait for a win after losing in Week 1 and Week 2, although both of those came by three-point margins.

We can expect a lot of the Miami focus here to be on Ja’Marr Chase, meaning that TYLER BOYD ANYTIME TD SCORER looks a value bet.

The wide receiver has scored two touchdowns already this season, with both of those games seeing at least five targets.

He comes into Thursday Night Football on the back of a huge game against the Jets, catching four of his five targets for 105 yards and a TD.

The Bengals found a way to throw the ball again in their Week 3 win, registering 261 passing yards having seen just 165 in Dallas.

It's also worth noting that the Bills dominated the stats despite losing against Miami. Buffalo had a huge total of 382 passing yards, and they could have won had they been able to spike the ball in the final seconds to kick a field goal.

Baltimore had 318 passing yards in Week 2, meaning that the Dolphins have conceded exactly 700 yards through the air across their last two games.

Backing Boyd looks a solid play considering the prices available.