When: 00:20 GMT, Monday TV: Sky Sports NFL

The absence of Ja’Marr Chase has seen the Bengals' line shorten from -3.5 to -1.5 in places, but they should still get the job done as they travel to Cleveland.

There will be some issues in trying to contain Nick Chubb, but the form of Joe Burrow has been a huge positive for this Cincinnati team.

The QB comes into this game on the back of a massive total of 481 passing yards against the Falcons - a far cry from his four-interception game in Week 1.

A lack of Chase means that others should see their target share increase, and we're happy to take the 5/2 on HAYDEN HURST ANYTIME TD SCORER in this one.

The TE comes into this game on the back of a joint season-high total of eight targets last time out, in a game that saw him post his second-highest tally of 48 receiving yards.

He's been averaging 4.14 catches from 5.60 targets across the course of the current campaign, but you'd predict it would push closer to that Atlanta total given Chase's injury.

Hurst has also seen a total of nine targets in redzone/goal line situations this season, that has led to him scoring two touchdowns.

While Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are more than good enough at WR to keep the Bengals going without Chase, the value pick comes in backing Hurst to strike on Monday night.