Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens tips: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

Friday, 01:15 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Main Event Spread: Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at 1/1

Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 at 1/1 Total: Over 45.5 at 10/11

Going into Week 10, you could have made a case that either the Bengals or the Ravens were the best team in the NFL.

Fast forward one week and both sides are coming off surprise losses and face-off in what is a crucial divisional matchup.

CJ Stroud proved too much for the Bengals to handle, while the Ravens were unable to make the most of their 17-3 early lead against the Browns, ultimately losing 33-31.

These are two of the best defences in the NFL, but they have a habit of getting into shoot-outs. The past six matches featuring these two sides have seen an average of 48.5 total match points, and I’d back the over again (set at 45.5).

The Ravens have scored 30+ points in each of their last four games, whilst the Bengals are averaging 24 points per game in their last four. This is a short week and both teams are dealing with injuries to key players – Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey suffered a calf strain & Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson suffered a hyperextended knee.

Expect points.

Focusing on specific players, this is a plus spot for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews. On Sunday, Andrews saw just four targets – the lowest he’s had all season long.

He still managed to turn this into 44 yards, but that was against the Browns, who have given up the fewest yards & catches to TEs this season. He now faces the Bengals, who rank as the third worst defence to TEs – with 602 yards conceded through nine games, an average of 66 yards per game to the position.

Andrews’ line is set at 52.5 yards, a number that he has cleared in 5/9 games this season, and I expect him to do so again.

Another player who stands out to me is running back Gus Edwards.

The Ravens RB has seven touchdowns in his last four games, and while last week was a disappointment against the Browns (with 11 carries for just 24 yards), he still saw 68% of the RB carries & managed to find the end zone.

Rookie Keaton Mitchell is bursting on the scene, but he’s seen 0 red zone carries this season, compared to Edwards’ 21 – and 14 of those RZ touches have come in the last four games.

The Bengals have allowed 136 rushing yards per game, ranking as 30th in the league. Edwards is the top option for the Ravens backfield, and he’s going to see volume in this game. More volume means more opportunities for a touchdown, which you can back at 11/10.

To further sweeten the pot – he scored when these teams faced off back in Week Two.

This game is a coinflip, with form out of the window. Backing against Joe Burrow is a dangerous game, even with the injuries racking up & taking their toll, 3.5 points feels too much for me. This game will be back & forth and may be decided by whoever possess the ball last. Take the points & back the Bengals.

Score prediction: Bengals 27-24 Ravens