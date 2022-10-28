The Chiefs, who sit atop the AFC West with a 5-2 record, will send a compensatory 2023 third-round pick to New York along with a 2023 sixth-rounder for the talented but inconsistent Toney.

After being chosen 20th overall in Round 1 of the 2021 Draft, Toney flashed his undoubted potential in New York. The only problem was he did not do it often enough.

Toney a Giant flop in New York

Injuries meant Toney only played 12 games in a Giants uniform and he failed to score a single touchdown. Even when he did explode - 10 catches for 189 yards in a loss to Dallas in 2021 - he was later ejected from the game for throwing a punch at an opponent.

Now the former Florida Gator gets a golden opportunity to prove he can be a star in the pros, while the surprising 6-1 Giants move on from a player who was ultimately a huge disappointment for them.

Acquiring Toney is the latest move by Kansas City to beef up its receiving corps after the decision to trade Tyreek Hill to Miami in the off-season. The Chiefs signed free agents JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling and spent a second-round draft pick on Skyy Moore.

KC is currently a 6/1 shot with Sky Bet to win Super Bowl LVII and is confidently expected by layers to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game next January.

The Chiefs are on a bye this weekend before returning to action vs Tennessee on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. The Giants meanwhile visit Seattle on Sunday.