Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions, picks and preview

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

Kick-off time: Friday, 01:15 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Spread: Chicago Bears -3.5 @ 1/1

Total: Under 39.5 @ 10/11

Week 10 is here, and we kick off with possibly the worst Thursday Night Football clash we’ll see all year long. The 1-7 Carolina Panthers travel to face the 2-7 Chicago Bears, with both teams coming off bad losses where their quarterbacks threw three picks each. Bryce Young looked lost as he threw two terrible pick-6s in a 27-13 loss to the Colts, whilst backup Tyson Bagent has lost the excitement from his debut in a 24-17 loss to the Saints. Justin Fields has finally returned to practice after injuring his shoulder in mid-October, but in a limited capacity, and is considered day-to-day. There is no certainty that we’ll see Fields in this game, which further reduces the competitiveness of this contest.

One player I like in this matchup is Chicago running back Khalil Herbert. Herbert suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 and has been on injured reserved since, however he was a full participant in Monday’s practice & has been activated from IR back to the roster. The RB has averaged 5.3 yards per carry this season and was leading the team in rushing yards before his untimely injury.

He now faces a dismal Panthers run defence – only the Denver Broncos are allowing more rushing yards per game to RBs than the Panthers. Plus the Broncos had the freak 70 point game versus the Dolphins where they conceded a huge 350 rushing yards – if we take that game out of the equation then then Panthers rank dead last on a per game basis. Plus, no team has conceded more touchdowns to running backs than the Panthers – with 15 through eight games.

Before his injury, Herbert was just starting to get into gear – with 103 yards against the Broncos & then 76 yards against the Commanders. D’Onta Foreman has moved the ball efficiently in his absence – averaging 67 yards per game – showing the that the offensive line is starting to click. To further sweeten the pot, Panthers’ star defender Brian Burns suffered a concussion in Week 9, and with the short turnaround he’s very likely to miss this contest. He will be a huge miss from the defensive line, which will ultimately lead to more holes for Chicago’s rushing attack to exploit.

This is a perfect spot for Herbert to return in – don’t be shocked to see a huge game from the running back in what will be an uneventful watch.

Score prediction: Bears 21-14 Panthers

Preview posted at 1200 BST on 9/11/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.