Buffalo already had a stellar defense in 2021, but saw its hopes of a Lombardi trophy extinguished by Kansas City in that epic playoff shootout for the ages at Arrowhead in January.

The signing of two-time Super Bowl champion Miller is designed to ensure that does not happen again and is the latest move in a blockbusting AFC arms race ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Von Miller contract numbers

Miller will turn 33 on March 26, but he proved he still has plenty left in the tank as he helped the Rams to glory in Super Bowl LVI following a mid-season trade from Denver. He was terrific in the post-season with four sacks and a ton of huge plays, highlighting his reputation as a big-game player.

While some might question the wisdom of giving a player his age a six-year deal, it’s worth looking more closely at the numbers. Only $52million is fully guaranteed and the average is $17.5million per year for the first three years. So it’s pretty similar to the deal Chandler Jones signed in Las Vegas.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

Sky Bet currently quotes Buffalo as clear Super Bowl favourite at 13/2, followed by the Chiefs at 7/1 and the Green Bay Packers at 9/1.

The Rams, who tried desperately to re-sign Miller with HC Sean McVay reaching out personally to talk with him, are now a 10/1 shot.

To cap off an excellent Tuesday in free agency for the Bills, they also signed former Tampa Bay TE O.J. Howard to a one-year contract which is worth $3.5million but could rise to $5million.