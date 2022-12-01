Sporting Life
Rhamondre Stevenson in action for the New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots tips: Thursday Night Football best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
13:46 · THU December 01, 2022

Thursday Night Football sees the Buffalo Bills travel to take on the New England Patriots and Tom Carnduff picks out a best bet.

NFL betting tips: Bills @ Patriots

2pts Rhamondre Stevenson over 62.5 rushing yards at 10/11 (bet365)

When: 01:15 GMT, Friday

TV: Sky Sports NFL

A tricky contest to call on Thursday night, with the Bills favoured by -3.5 to beat the Patriots.

For that reason we're not getting involved in the outright market, but rather sitting back and enjoying the contest regardless of the result.

The one player that New England will repeatedly look to is RHAMONDRE STEVENSON, and taking him OVER 62.5 RUSHING YARDS looks the best bet.

The RB has dipped under this line a little in recent weeks, but his importance to the Patriots is outlined in the fact that he leads in both rushing (680 yards) and receptions (50).

Damien Harris remains sidelined while WR Jakobi Meyers is questionable, meaning that Stevenson's work load should continue to be high in all forms of offense.

While the Patriots rush defence has struggled in recent weeks, a factor in Stevenson's low yardage, they will continue to look to him and the 15/16 attempts marker we've seen previously should do it.

The multi-dimensional aspect that he brings makes him an interesting play at the same price for a TD, but in what could be a low scoring game, we'll take him to go OVER his rushing line.

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots best bets

  • 2pts Rhamondre Stevenson over 62.5 rushing yards at 10/11 (bet365)

Odds correct at 1335 GMT (01/12/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

