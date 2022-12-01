When: 01:15 GMT, Friday TV: Sky Sports NFL

A tricky contest to call on Thursday night, with the Bills favoured by -3.5 to beat the Patriots.

For that reason we're not getting involved in the outright market, but rather sitting back and enjoying the contest regardless of the result.

The one player that New England will repeatedly look to is RHAMONDRE STEVENSON, and taking him OVER 62.5 RUSHING YARDS looks the best bet.

The RB has dipped under this line a little in recent weeks, but his importance to the Patriots is outlined in the fact that he leads in both rushing (680 yards) and receptions (50).

Damien Harris remains sidelined while WR Jakobi Meyers is questionable, meaning that Stevenson's work load should continue to be high in all forms of offense.

While the Patriots rush defence has struggled in recent weeks, a factor in Stevenson's low yardage, they will continue to look to him and the 15/16 attempts marker we've seen previously should do it.

The multi-dimensional aspect that he brings makes him an interesting play at the same price for a TD, but in what could be a low scoring game, we'll take him to go OVER his rushing line.