Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night and Tom Carnduff has a best bet in the touchdown market.
1pt Devin Duvernay anytime TD scorer at 14/5 (General)
This should be a close game as reflected in the odds, with the Baltimore Ravens favoured with the handicap line set at -1.5.
They can deliver, with a short turnaround not ideal for a Tampa Bay team who suffered a surprise defeat to Carolina last time out - a game where the Panthers were big outsiders.
Rather than gamble on the result, there is big appeal in taking the higher odds on DEVIN DUVERNAY ANYTIME TD SCORER.
The wide receiver should be targeted more in this Ravens offence, but he has been averaging 40.3 receiving yards per game and does have three TDs on his tally.
Baltimore have availability issues and that should benefit Duvernay. Mark Andrews and Rashod Bateman are questionable heading into the contest.
This being a Thursday night game isn't ideal for players looking to get fit. A lack of Andrews or Bateman - or potentially both - means that Duvernay should be utilised a lot more than simply punt returning.
Even if they are involved, there is always a case to be made for not overloading them with targets, and Duvernay should get his fair share against Tampa Bay.
Odds correct at 1530 BST (26/10/22)
