Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Breeders Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
nfl icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Isaiah Likely carries the ball

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints tips: Monday Night Football best bets, predictions and preview

By Tom Carnduff
14:43 · MON November 07, 2022

With a winning TD tip on Thursday night, Tom Carnduff picks out a player to back as Baltimore head to New Orleans to take on the Saints.

NFL betting tips: Saints v Ravens

1pt Isaiah Likely anytime TD scorer at 15/8 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Football offer > https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-5-get-20?sba_promo=ACQB5G20&dcmp=SL_ACQ_B5G20&aff=688

When: 01:15 GMT, Monday

TV: Sky Sports NFL

Baltimore is favoured slightly in this contest, with the bookmakers only committing to the -1.5 handicap line against the New Orleans Saints.

Mark Andrews is very likely to be absent for the visitors, but the recent form of ISAIAH LIKELY means he can come in and deliver on an ANYTIME TD.

The TE caught six of his seven targets last time out, going for 77 yards and scoring a touchdown in the win in Tampa Bay.

That's a huge positive when we consider that Andrews is Baltimore's most targeted player by far, and the fact that Likely saw so many against the Bucs means they should continue playing this way.

An increased workload clearly isn't an issue, and he can strike at a decent price on Monday night.

Baltimore Ravens @ New Orleans Saints best bets

  • 1pt Isaiah Likely anytime TD scorer at 15/8 (bet365)

Odds correct at 1415 GMT (07/11/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content