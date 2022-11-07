When: 01:15 GMT, Monday TV: Sky Sports NFL

Baltimore is favoured slightly in this contest, with the bookmakers only committing to the -1.5 handicap line against the New Orleans Saints.

Mark Andrews is very likely to be absent for the visitors, but the recent form of ISAIAH LIKELY means he can come in and deliver on an ANYTIME TD.

The TE caught six of his seven targets last time out, going for 77 yards and scoring a touchdown in the win in Tampa Bay.

That's a huge positive when we consider that Andrews is Baltimore's most targeted player by far, and the fact that Likely saw so many against the Bucs means they should continue playing this way.

An increased workload clearly isn't an issue, and he can strike at a decent price on Monday night.