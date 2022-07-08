Instead of being lined up for a lucrative second contract in Ohio, Baker ended 2021 with his very future with the team up in the air.

Cleveland, which was expecting a deep post-season run with its stacked roster, instead imploded to an 8-9 finish as Mayfield tried to play through injury, most significantly to his shoulder.

It’s a stunning fall for the former #1 overall draft pick, who had been the face of the Browns and an NFL MVP candidate heading into the 2021 season.

It was clearly over a few months later when the Browns sent three first-round picks and more to the Houston Texans to acquire Deshaun Watson.

Once Watson arrived, it became only a matter of time before Mayfield was traded, and the asking price predictably went down and down.

When Carolina eventually pulled the trigger this week, all it had to give up was a conditional fifth-round draft pick in 2024. It will also only have to pay around $5million of Mayfield’s $15million salary in 2022 with the Browns paying the remainder.

For the Panthers, acquiring the 27-year-old Mayfield is a low-risk shot at finding their long-term answer at quarterback. Carolina already has former Jet Sam Darnold on its roster after trading for him in 2021.

Carolina now has two of the first three picks in the 2018 Draft under contract - Mayfield was taken at #1 overall by the Browns with Darnold going at #3 to the Jets.