Soon after the Atlanta Falcons traded Matt Ryan, its starting quarterback for the past 14 seasons, to the Indianapolis Colts, the team signed Marcus Mariota to a two-year deal.

The Indianapolis Colts are Super Bowl contenders again after agreeing to trade for Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan on Monday.

Indy sends a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to Atlanta in return for the 36-year-old Ryan, who even now provides an instant answer to the Colts’ problems at the game’s most important position.

After trading what ultimately proved to be a first-round pick to Philadelphia for Carson Wentz in early 2021, the Colts gave up on that experiment after just one season when Wentz was traded to Washington.